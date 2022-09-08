In an effort aimed at creating conducive environment and making sure that pensions contributions funds provide adequate returns to the members, NICO Pension Plc says it is geared to improve service delivery by introducing various innovations.

NICO Pension General Manager, Gerald Chima made the assurance on Wednesday at Bingu International Conventional Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe during an engagement seminar with clients on its commitment to introduce new application innovations.

The innovative platforms will be enable customers to interact with NICO Pension administration staff without visiting the offices or sending documents physically.

Chima said apart from showcasing some of the innovations to the customers, they also organized the event to provide an interactive opportunity with their clients, share them some of the ideas that the company is planning to introduce as well as get feedbacks from the customers concerning the current services.

“We are doing everything possible to ensure that employees are spending less time when delivering services. These are top-notch systems and we started introducing them after going on the market and searched for the best in terms of the developments, structures behind and support,” Chima said.

Export Development Fund’s human resources and administration manager, Sabiti Saidi applauded NICO Pension for introducing additional innovations, which he said are a great benefit from an individual perspective as well as an organization.

However, Saidi said while engagement sessions with clients are being organized, there is also a need for NICO Pension to organize more awareness with the employees themselves in order to make them understand the whole concept of pension and their rights.

