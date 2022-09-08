Social media influencer Joshua Chisa Mbele wanted in court over Facebook post

Social media influencer Joshua Chisa Mbele should be having stressful moments after High Court Judge Ivy Kamanga said she wants him to physically be in court on Thursday next week for calling women judges ugly in a post.

Chisa Mbele failed to show up for his defamation case he is answering after Army General Vincent Nundwe dragged him to court for calling him corrupt in a Facebook post.

Chisa Mbele later brought down the post and apologised.

In one of his face book posts, Chisa Mbele attacked women judges, calling them ugly.

But later he brought the post down and apologised, saying what he meant was that women judges are always very busy so much so that they do not have time for make up.

But Justice Ivy Kamanga, who is hearing the defamation case, says she wants Chisa Mbele in court over the women judges are ugly face book post.

She has since adjourned the hearing to next week Thursday.

Mbele’s lawyer, Gilbert Khonyongwa, said his client was not present in court on Thursday because the matter has been heard in chamber.

Nundwe sued Mbele for criminal defamation for his post which suggested that Nundwe corruptly received money from businessman Zuneth Sattar.

