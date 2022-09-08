Kunje admitted to Zomba Central Hospital

Former Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) commissioner Linda Kunje, who was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment with hard labour for attempting to ram her official vehicle into a presidential convoy, has been taken ill and is admitted to Zomba Central Hospital.

Hospital Director, Dr Saulos Nyirenda, has confirmed and said she was in stable condition on Thursday.

Kunje was sentenced to 18 months for criminal negligence after obstructing a presidential convoy in 2020.

In court, her lawyer during mitigation mentioned that Kunje is diabetic.

Kunje is at the paying ward, where three prison wardens are manning the ward.

Kunje and other commissioners in the Jane Ansah MEC were blamed for the messy 2019 polls which prompted the High Court sitting as a Constitutional Court to order for a fresh election, a ruling which was upheld by the Supreme Court.

