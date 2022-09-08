ACB claims 44 UTM vehicles document found

Officials at graft busting body, the Anti- Corruption Bureau (ACB) have made a u-turn on their earlier statement that a file linking to the dubious purchase of 44 UTM new vehicles has gone missing, claiming the file is there and investigations on the matter are progressing well.

The u-turn comes after intense pressure from the public for ACB director general Martha Chizuma to resign for the missing file and incompetency.

A veteran and experienced corruption cases prosecutor Kamudoni Nyasulu has also said the graft busting body lacks strategy on the prosecution of corruption cases.

Earlier reports indicated that the bureau failed to provide the file after a concerned citizen requested the ACB to launch the probe as it was missing.

However, Egrita Ndala, spokesperson for ACB said the file was not missing but was misplaced.

Ndala said this has not disrupted the investigations which were proceeding well and that findings of the inquiry will be made public once it is completed.

Reacting to the development Garton Kamchedzera, a Professor of law suggested the implementation of substantive reforms that would promote efficiency in operations of the public sector.

Efforts to talk to Chizuma to find out if she would yield to public pressure to resign proved futile as her mobile phone went unanswered after several attempts. She is currently reported to be outside the country.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!