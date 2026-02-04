70% of Targeted FISP Beneficiaries Receive Farm Inputs Amid Major Challenges

Government says 70 percent of targeted beneficiaries under this year’s Farm Input Subsidy Programme (FISP) have successfully redeemed their fertiliser, marking significant progress despite the programme facing serious operational and logistical challenges.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Thoko Tembo, described the development as a major milestone, saying it reflects strong commitment by both government and implementing partners to ensure that smallholder farmers access inputs in time for the farming season.

Tembo made the remarks during a familiarisation tour of the offices and warehouse of the Smallholder Farmers Fertiliser Revolving Fund of Malawi (SFFRFM), one of the key institutions responsible for procuring and distributing fertiliser under FISP.

He acknowledged that this year’s programme was affected by delays in procurement, funding constraints and distribution bottlenecks, but said the 70 percent redemption rate shows that the system is gradually stabilising.

“This year has not been easy. We faced challenges in logistics, resources and timing, but reaching 70 percent redemption is a clear sign of progress. It means millions of farmers are already in possession of fertiliser and are preparing their fields,” said Tembo.

SFFRFM spokesperson, Grace Thipa, welcomed the progress and thanked government for continued support, noting that the institution is working under pressure to meet demand across the country.

“We are grateful that despite the difficulties, farmers are still getting fertiliser. Our teams are working day and night to ensure stocks reach even the most remote areas,” said Thipa.

Tembo commended SFFRFM for its role in sustaining the programme, saying the state-owned enterprise remains central to government’s food security strategy.

He further assured Malawians that government is intensifying efforts to address remaining gaps, including improving distribution efficiency and ensuring the remaining 30 percent of beneficiaries are reached as quickly as possible.

“Our goal is simple: no farmer should be left behind. Food security is a national priority and government will continue working around the clock to make sure every targeted household gets the support they need,” said Tembo.

The Farm Input Subsidy Programme supports millions of vulnerable farmers by providing fertiliser and seed at subsidised prices, and is widely regarded as one of Malawi’s most critical interventions for boosting agricultural productivity and fighting hunger.

