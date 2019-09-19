70-year-old man arrested for operating medical clinic illegally

Mwanza Police Station on Monday arrested Sankhani Waya, 70, for operating a medical clinic without licence at Kamwendo Village in the area of Senior Chief Nthache in the district.

Mwanza Police Station Public Relations Officer, Inspector Edwin Kaunda confirmed the development, saying the police effected the arrest in the morning of Monday September 16, 2019 following a tip-off that the suspect was operating medical clinic at Kamwendo Village without authority.

“A follow up was made and Waya was found with assorted types of drugs and medical equipment at the place where he was operating his clinic,” said Kaunda.

Kaunda said upon being interrogated if the suspect had permission to operate the clinic, he failed to produce any documentation.

The police publicist said Waya was then apprehended and that he would appear in court soon to answer charges of being found in possession of medical drugs without permission.

“He will answer a charge of practicing as medical doctor without legal documents, illegal possession of hospital equipment suspected to have been stolen from a government hospital and operating medical clinic without licence,” he added.

Waya comes from Kamwendo Village in the area of Senior Chief Nthache in Mwanza.

