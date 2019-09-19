HRDC give MPs grounds for Ansah removal at Malawi electoral body:  ‘Disposition of character’

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) leaders have petitioned Parliament requesting legislators to table a motion that will be aimed at removing Jane Ansah as chairperson of Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) and her team of commissioners for allegedly manipulating the May 2019 presidential elections results.

HRDC chairperson Timothy Mtambo said they presented the petition to Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani-Hara at Parliament Building in Lilongwe because Ansah has not to resign as MEC chairperson and “executive arrogance” by President Peter Mutharika over the failure to act on people’s demands for MEC head to be removed.

During a recent interview with British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) President Mutharika said he would not sack Ansah because there was a case in court to determine how the elections were conducted.

Ansah herself is on record as having said she would resign only if the presidential elections case, being heard by the Constitutional Court, proves that she was on the wrong side.

HRDC want a motion to be tabled in the House for legislature to removal of Ansah and MEC commissioners on grounds of “incapacity and incompetence” among other things.

The ground has also said Ansah should be removed among other things for “disposition of character”, saying she was seen celebrating with the alleged victors (Democratic Progressive Party –DPP) after the results were announced and her “known prejudiced comments against and for a specific contender in the election process.”

HRDC has also put to the attention of Parliament that the entire MEC turned a blind eye to the allegations against the arrest of officials of the electoral body for “doctoring” results sheets to subvert the will of Malawian voters.

The petitioners said Malawi is now in a political turmoil with an apparent prevailing tense as a result if the fraudulent May 21 2019 presidential elections.

Mtambo presented the petition to the Speaker through Malawi Congress Party (MCP) legislator Richard Chimwendo Banda, whose party is also the second petitioner in the ongoing elections case in the Constitutional Court.

But HRDC boss urged members to discuss matters in the petition “without considering their political affiliations.”

Chimwendo Banda said he hopes the Business Committee of Parliament will ensure that the petition is read in the House soon “because it is clear that issues which have been presented in it are pertinent.”

