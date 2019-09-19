Man commits suicide over love affair: Suspected girl-friend of cheating

A 25-year-old man of Dowa committed suicide – whose post-mortem indicate he died of poisoning – after suspecting that his girlfriend was going out with other men.

Spokesperson for Dowa police, Sub Inspector Gladson M’bumpha identified the deceased as Chikondi Chikwezeka, 25, from Kapalamula village in the area of Traditional Authority (T/A) Ganya in Ntcheu District.

M’bumpha said the incident took place at Chankhungu Trading Centre in the district.

“The deceased was in a love affair with his neighbor’s daughter and on Sunday, he quarreled with her after suspecting that she was going out with other men.

“He then took unknown pesticides on Monday and eventually went to his girlfriend’s house and told her to prepare porridge or else he would die.

“However, when the porridge was being prepared, the deceased collapsed and was taken to Chankhungu Health Centre and was later referred to Dowa District Hospital where he died while receiving treatment,” said M’bumpha.

He said police also established that, before the incident, the deceased has been telling his girlfriend’s sister about plans to take his own life if the girlfriend continued cheating on him with other men.

Postmortem examination conducted at Dowa District Hospital revealed that death was due to poisoning and no foul play was suspected, according to M’bumpha.

