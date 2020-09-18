8 Malawians awarded British Chevening Scholarships: Off to study in UK

Eight outstanding Malawians have been awarded the prestigious Chevening Scholarships by the British Government acting British High Commissioner to Malawi, Lucy Hayes, announced on Thursday.

Hayes saw off the eight successful Chevening Scholarship awardees at a reception held at the High Commissioner’s residence in Lilongwe.

Each year, the UK government funds talented Malawians with the potential to become future leaders and decision-makers to study in the UK at some of the world’s best universities.

This year eight Malawians were awarded the prestigious and fully-funded Chevening Scholarship to do post-graduate degrees in their chosen fields, including mental health, public policy, international development, diplomacy and public relations.

The Acting High Commissioner Hayes, when congratulating the scholarship awardees for making through the competitive process, said: “This year, we are particularly delighted to be able to continue offering Chevening Awards to the most talented emerging leaders, a year in which we are faced with significant challenges which will continue to impact us for the foreseeable future.

“Chevening can be a transformative experience, not just for the scholars, but for their communities and countries as they return and use the benefit of their UK experience to make a positive difference in their chosen field.”

One of the students, Deliby Nyale, who is heading to the University of Stirling to study for an MSc in Strategic Public Relations and Communications Management said: “I am very excited to be one of the few individuals who have been awarded the prestigious Chevening Scholarship from Malawi. Through this scholarship I will deepen my knowledge in the field of PR and communication.

“This knowledge will help me to understand fully the concepts and theories of PR and how I can critically use such for improved foreign direct investment (FDI) and Trade flows. I believe PR has a role in investment promotion and Export promotion for our nation.”

Among the awardees is media practitioner Bright Sonani who praised the British Government for making it possible for him and his colleagues to realise their dreams.

Chevening is Britain’s flagship scholarship scheme funded by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) offered in 150 countries worldwide to over 2,300 candidates annually.

The aim of the programme is to bring young leaders, decision-makers and opinion-formers to the UK for a period of postgraduate study at a formative stage in their careers who in future can play a leading role in effecting change at all policy making levels in the public and private sectors of society.

The name ‘Chevening’ comes from Chevening House in Sevenoaks, Kent – currently the joint official residence of the UK’s Foreign Secretary.

Applications for Chevening Scholarships to study in the UK in the 2021/22 academic year opened on 3 September and will close on 3 November 2020. Applications to be submitted via www.chevening.org/apply

