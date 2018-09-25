83-year-old Thyolo man divorcing his wife, 26: ‘Marital life marked with fights’

An 83 year old man, Reubenson Chinthuli on Wednesday pleaded with Thyolo Third Grade Magistrate Court to divorce his 26 year old wife over matrimonial problems.

Chinthuli who hails from Traditional Authority Chimaliro, Thyolo told the court that his youthful wife, Zione Kwatani whom he wedded a year ago, has been assaulting him in different occasions, a situation that made him seek divorce.

“This woman denies me food. She usually comes late at night without proper explanation. At times when she comes during such late hours she beats and threatens to kill me with a knife.

“On one occasion, she pierced a knife on my hand. Please your worship, serve me from this wicked woman. She will kill me,” pleaded Chinthuli.

When asked whether he would reconcile with his wife, Chinthuli refused, reiterating that his wife would kill him alive.

However, Kwatani, a wife to the complainant denied the claims saying her love for her husband was genuine and that she never for once dreamt of any divorce.

“This is my husband and the divorce won’t happen. He should just amend his ways because he is also greedy,” said Zione who also hails from TA Chimaliro.

In his words, Lonjezo Magwira who is the marriage counsellor for the wife said that the marriage has been having problems and that reconciliation would not work.

Meanwhile, the case is pending judgment slated for September 27, 2018.

