MCP says primaries in  the South will be smooth

Main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) says its primary elections in the south will be smooth, saying the party has now identified and ironed out bottlenecks that rocked the polls in the centre and north.

MCP vice president Sidik Mia says the polls will be highly free and fair and urged its members to get ready for the polls in two weeks’ time.

“There will be no trouble in the south. We identified all the problems which marred some primary elections in the centre and the north and we have found lasting solutions to the problems,” he said.

The party postponed and put on hold primary elections in Dedza east after over 4, 000 people stormed the place where elections were to take place against an electoral college of 1, 900 people.

This prompted the incumbent parliamentarian in the area Juliana Lunguzi to cry foul amid speculations that the MCP wanted to eliminate her during the primary poll race.

MCP primary polls in Lilongwe city south west were also marred with irregularities and the losing candidate Nancy Tembo said the party held the polls in favour of the incumbent MP Rhino Chiphiko.

The party has also put on hold three other primary polls in Mchinji due to irregulaties.

Mia, who said will not be seeking a parliamentary seat in his Chikhwawa Nkombezi, said the party is now more popular than ever before in the south and was upbeat it will clinch some seats in the forthcoming parliamentary polls.

