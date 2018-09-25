Police arrest Chikwawa District Council chair over stolen goods

Malawi Police in Chikwawa have arrested the district council chairman on allegations that he stole and sold council property.

Chikhwawa police officer in charge Davie Chingwalu said the council chairman Dyson Manjolo was arrested on Monday on allegations that he sold five wheelbarrows and pipes, among other items.

“He sold the items at Dyeratu trading centre and we have managed to recover them,” said Chingwalu.

He said the owner of the shop who bought the items is also in police custody for and will be charged with a case of keeping stolen items.

The arrest comes barely weeks after the arrest of some teachers in three different schools who stole items meant for school projects in the district.

Chingwalu said the council chairman will soon appear in court to answer theft charges.

The arrest of Manjolo comes at a time when there is concern of rampant abuse and misuse of public money by council officials leading to compromised social service delivery.

