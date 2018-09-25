University of Malawi students hold demo over dry taps: Poly classes suspended

September 25, 2018 Green Muheya -Nyasa Times 4 Comments

University of Malawi (Unima) students at Polytechnic College  in Blantyre on Tuesday took to the streets in protest of  water crisis which has seen four days of dry taps.

Poly students in the streets of Masauko Chipembere Highway

According to students at the college, there has been no water at campus since Sunday & and there have received no explanation why there is no water.

The students were on the streets protesting the  water shortage.

Meanwhile, classes have been suspended at the Polytechnic College following water woes.

The management says it’s in discussion with Blantyre Water Board to restore water “ as soon as humanly  possible.”

Classes will resume on Wednesday.

HoRRor
Guest
HoRRor

Something is wrong with our country.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 minutes ago
Kibaki
Guest
Kibaki

boma lingowagulira ma perfume basi.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
22 minutes ago
UTM
Guest
UTM

University of Chichiri is in chaos

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
APM
Guest
APM

This is University of Malawi. Those who want it to change they have to build theirs. Amange zawo

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
20 minutes ago

