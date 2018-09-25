University of Malawi students hold demo over dry taps: Poly classes suspended

University of Malawi (Unima) students at Polytechnic College in Blantyre on Tuesday took to the streets in protest of water crisis which has seen four days of dry taps.

According to students at the college, there has been no water at campus since Sunday & and there have received no explanation why there is no water.

The students were on the streets protesting the water shortage.

Meanwhile, classes have been suspended at the Polytechnic College following water woes.

The management says it’s in discussion with Blantyre Water Board to restore water “ as soon as humanly possible.”

Classes will resume on Wednesday.

