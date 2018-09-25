Malawi govt to fly actor Mabedi to India for kidney transplant

Seasoned actor Eric Mabedi Eric Mabedi will to travel to India for his kidney transplant surgery with support of Malawi government, Ministry of Health, has confirmed.

The developments comes after a group operating under the name Friends of Mabedi, set out on a mission to raise over K20 million which is needed for Mabedi to travel to India to have the surgery as per the recommendations of his doctors at Mwaiwathu Hospital.

The actor was diagnosed with diabetes as far back as 1994 and has been surviving on self-injected insulin. Lately he has been undergoing dialysis at Mwaiwathu Private Hospital.

Spokesperson for Ministry of Helath, Joshua Malango, confirmed that the ministry is waiting for Mabedi and his doctors to finalise some technical aspects of the arrangement for them to make the next move, saying the ministry is ready to foot all costs of Mabedi’s travel.

He said the speed of the process will depend on several factors, including the identification of kidney donor and if the donor has ready travel documents.

Mabedi said four of his relations have undergone for the tests to check their suitability for the transplant.

The reticent actor said he is “grateful “ to government and all Malawians for coming to his rescue in his time of need.

“I can’t find the right words to express how grateful I am,” he said.

