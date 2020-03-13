9 Chinese construction workers quarantined in Malawi amid coronavirus fears

At least nine Chinese workers who arrived in the country from China to work on the Nsanje/Marka road project have been quarantined for 14 days as a preventive measure for the coronavirus.

Nsanje district commissioner Douglas Moffat said the Chinese are part of CR 20 Chinese construction company which is working on the road.

“They came in February from China to join their colleagues working on the road but they had to be quarantined. They are still in quarantine at the camp site” said the district commissioner.

Spokesperson for Nsanje district hospital Stanley Chilumbu said health workers constantly visit the workers for checks.

He said so far, the Chinese have not shown signs of the disease.

All the CR 20 workers are now forced to put on surgical masks as way of preventing the disease.

