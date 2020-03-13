Ansah says MEC using old laws to run fresh elections

Embattled Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah is drawing criticisms and stinging attacks after she said the pollster is preparing for the fresh election using the same old laws for the nullified ‘Tippexed’ May 21, 2019 election.

Ansah said this on FrIday in Blantyre during the National Elections Consultative Forum (Necof) meeting.

“We are preparing for the fresh elections using the same old legal frameworks that were used during the 2019 nullified elections since the parliament amended electoral bills are yet to be made laws,” she said.

On majority representation, Ansah has told political party representatives and other electoral stakeholders that the current law does not allow for a runoff, making it confusing on how to declare winner in the fresh election.

She also said MEC will accept all proofs of identification under the current law during the voter registration because President Peter Mutharika is yet to assent to the electoral reform bills.

Meanwhile, Ansah has told NECOF meeting in Blantyre the commission will respect the Constitutional Court ruling to hold fresh elections within 150 days.

