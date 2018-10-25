9 judges at Supreme Court hear Khato case on Lilongwe-Salima water project

October 25, 2018 Green Muheya -Nyasa Times 1 Comment

The Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal  comprised of a bench of nine judges  will Wednesday October 25 2018 hear an appeal  by Youth and Society (YAS) and Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR)  to replace Malawi Law Society (MLS) in the Salima- Lilongwe Water Project case.

Khato equipment for Salima water project

MLS wanted the High Court to review a decision by Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) to award Khato Holdings a contract for the project before an Enviromental and Social Impact Assessment was done.

However, in October, single appeal judge Lovemore  Chikopa dismissed the case stating all parties in the matter before the High Court ceased to exist upon the expiry or lapsing of the time MLS should have filed substantive summons for leave for judicial review.

But in an application to the Supreme Court, YAS executive director Charles  Kajoloweka, through lawyer Bright Theu, argued that since Chikopa’s decision, MLS has not taken any steps to have the matter prosecuted.

The civil society organisation also wanted the court to extend time within which to lodge the matter before a full court for the reversal, variation or setting aside of the decision of Justice Chikopa.

If the two CSOs succeed in the appeal, the matter will revert to the High Court of Malawi to determine the legality of the project as well as commencement of work without Enviromental and Social Impact Assessment  report.

However, last week government signed a deal with a financier of the K400 billion  Lilongwe –Salima Project, Trissag Espanola of South Africa identified by Khato.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
sooosa Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
sooosa
Guest
sooosa

guy madzi ndi moyo please bwwezi zili pena bwanji kodi a Malawi

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago

More From Nyasatimes