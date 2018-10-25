Bullets eyeing Masters’ Babatunde ahead of CAF participation: Nigerian stars in Malawi football

Nyasa Big Bullets Football Club have allegedly gone into talks with Masters Security Services seeking the signing of Nigerian striker Babatunde Adeboye.

Bullets Chief Executive Officer (C.E.O) Fleetwood Haiya confirmed to have launched talks with the giant killers in an interview with a local radio on Wednesday.

Haiya said they seek to sign Babatunde on a short term deal and the period will be during the period the ‘People’s Team’ will be participating in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League next season.

“We have already showed our interest and we have already comminicated with masters officials to sign Babatunde on a short term deal” said Haiya citing the move is aimed at boosting their squad ahead of the CAF Champions League campaign.

But on the contrary, Masters General Secretary Zakaria Nyirenda denied being in talks Bullets over the matter.

He claimed Bullets officials have not officially contacted the newly crowned Carlsbelg Cup kings.

“We haven’t formally been contacted and we are just hearing this through the social media so to us we are treating the matter as hear says” Nyirenda told Nyasa Times in a brief telephone interview on Wednesday.

He however could not be drawn to comment on Masters stand if formally approached by Bullets.

Babatunde has become a household name following his recent incredible performance and has become a thorn in the flesh of almost each and every defender on the domestic scene.

He is a complete striker who can dribble, provide asssits, shoot and score goals.

His impressive performance helped his side to win the first ever historic major trophy since graduated from lower league to the elite top flight league.

They beat Mighty Be Forward Wanderers 5-4 through penalties following a one all draw in regulation time to lift the prestigious Carlsberg Cup on 20th October 2018.

Before beating Wanderers, Masters also booted out Bullets FC in the semifinals also through penalties.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :