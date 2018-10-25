FISD Cup Round of 16: Sponsors optimistic youth clubs can pull a surprise

The 2018-19 FISD Chalenge Cup is expected to reach the climax and soccer lovers should anticipate a fully packed action in the round of 16 of the competition.

This follows a draw conducted by main organisers of the competition Football Association of Malawi (FAM) over the weekend.

The main highlight of the draw is a tie involving Capital City Giants Silver Striker and Civil Sporting Club who will meet in a Capital City Derby.

This is the only fixture pairing an all Super League clubs affair.

Defending champions Kamuzu Barracks have been paired against a non-league side Marka Express from the lower Shire District of Nsanje same as to giants Nyasa Big Bullets who will play against Mzamani FC of Ntcheu.

Airborne Rangers will play against fellow youthfull side Ipota Shooting Stars from the Northern District of Karonga while Moyale Barracks will face infamous Blomfield.

Lilongwe based Police outfit Blue Eagles will face unpredictable Nyasa Big Bullets Reserve.

In reation to the draw, Blue Eagles Head Coach Decklerk Msakakuona said: “It will be a tricky and difficult game for us”.

Another Blantyre giants Mighty Be Forward Wanderers are also into a tricky fixtyre after being drawn against Central Region Football League Premier Division side Dwangwa Town Hammers from Nkhotakota.

Sponsors of the competition, Foundation For Irrigation and Sustainable Development (FISD) Company who are experts in the manufacturing and supply of irrigation equipments, solar panel, generators and also provide grants to irrigation farmers aiming at transforming lives of Malawian farmers and ensuring that there is food security in the country have expressed satisfaction with the progress of the competition so far.

“We have watched good football, there is tough competition amongst clubs and above all we are glad it has been violent free. We expect the level of competition to rise as we venture into the round of 16” said Wezzie Chiumia, FISD Marketing and Communications Manager.

Chiumia has however warned big clubs against underrating lower and non-league clubs.

“The way I have observed things, Super League Clubs should be very careful when facing these so called small clubs. I these regional and district teams are not and will not be walk overs” said Chiumia.

Dates and venues for the round of 16 matches will be announced in due course according to FAM competitions Manager Gomezgani Zakazaka.

However, just like the sponsors, Zakazaka said as organisers, they are pleased with the progress of the competition.

“We are happy with the level of competition and the progress so far and let me assure all Malawians that we will soon announce the venues for the round of 16 matches” said Zakazaka

“The games will be played at venues sauitable with the profile of that particular matche” the FAM Competitions Manager told reporters over the weekend.

He however emphasised that the grand finale of this year’s FISD Challenge Cup will be played on 8th December as planned.

