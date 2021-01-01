980 Malawian returnees arrive from South Africa

Over 900 Malawian returnees arrived from South Africa on Thursday amid concerns that such arrivals are escalating Covid-19 cases in the country.

But Pascually Zulu, Immigration department spokesperson for Mwanza border said all Covid-19 protocols were followed when allowing the returnees into the country.

South Africa is one of the countries hit hard by the second wave of covid-19.

This is the 24th cohort of Malawian returnees who came in 19 buses.

The returnees are running away from South Africa following the prolonged Covid-19 lockdown that has affected their jobs and livelihood.

But both Immigration and Health authorities reveal that the returnees are tested upon entry to ensure they do not spread the pandemic.

Secretary for Health Charles Mwansambo earlier assured the public that all Covid-19 protocols are observed at the border and proper repatriation is done.

