980 Malawian returnees arrive from South Africa

January 1, 2021 Owen Khamula – Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Over 900 Malawian returnees arrived from South Africa on Thursday amid concerns that such arrivals are escalating Covid-19 cases in the country.

Returnees undergo Covid-19 test

But Pascually Zulu, Immigration department spokesperson for Mwanza border said all Covid-19 protocols were followed when allowing the returnees into the country.

South Africa is one of the countries hit hard by the second wave of covid-19.

This is the 24th cohort of Malawian returnees who came in 19 buses.

The returnees are running away from South Africa following the prolonged Covid-19 lockdown that has affected their jobs and livelihood.

But both Immigration and Health authorities reveal that the returnees are tested upon entry to ensure they do not spread the pandemic.

Secretary for Health Charles Mwansambo earlier assured the public that all Covid-19 protocols are observed at the border and proper repatriation is done.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
shares
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Chimwendo Banda orders Independent Police Complaints to probe Bvumbwe shooting

Minister of Homeland Security Richard Chimwendo Banda has directed the Independent Police Complaints Commission to probe the incident when  police...

Close