Ward councillor in court over murder charges: Accused of beating his herdsman to death over missing 4 goats

A ward councillor in Nsanje is in court on allegations that he beat his herdsman to death over the missing of four goats.

The Nsanje Second grade Magistrate court on Thursday committed to the High Court a murder case involving Robert Chabvi, the ward councilor for Nsanje South Constituency.

Chabvi is suspected to have beaten to death one of his shepherds for failing to account for some missing four goats.

He has however pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate John Mphahiwa has since committed the matter to the High Court as the lower court has no jurisdiction to hear murder cases.

Meanwhile, Chabvi has hired Edwin Banda private practice lawyer to represent him.

