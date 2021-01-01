Woman killed in Ntcheu road accident involving Malawi Post Corporation bus 

January 1, 2021 Nyasa Times Reporter 1 Comment

One female passenger has died last Thursday night after a Malawi Post Corporation bus she was travelling in overturned at Nsipe area along Balaka-Ntcheu M1 road.

Malawi Post Corporation bus which was involved in an accident

The Higer Bus, registration number BW 7918, was on its way from Blantyre to Karonga with 48 passengers on board.

According to Ntcheu Police Spokesperson, Sub Inspector Hastings Chigalu, the deceased identified as Madala Kamanga Mwale, 27, from Mutchaya Village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Malingamzoma in Nkhatabay district.

She was pronounced dead upon arrival at Ntcheu District Hospital and 11 passengers escaped with minor injuries and they are still receiving treatment.

Chigalu said the driver of the bus lost control, before it  overturned.

He said the bus  “swerved to the extreme near side” where it overturned sideways.

nafundo zalo
nafundo zalo
2 hours ago

again. kodi ma bus amenewa ndi zitsulo zeni olo vuto ndi ma driver ophuzililia kuendesa kumpanda olo ogula ma licence?????? ndepoti a malawi. sitifuna kuchipa- basi no investigations ndi komwe anagula bus ko. considering how many times ma bus awawa akucita ngozi

