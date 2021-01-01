Mchacha says Kabambe not Mutharika’s party handpicked successor: DPP open contest

Main opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has swung into the game of refutations following social media reports that party new catch Dalitso Kabambe has been handpicked by Peter Mutharika to be its next leader.

DPP regional governor for the south Charles Mchacha has also trashed reports that Kabambe is nephew to Mutharika as they all come from Thyolo District.

Kabambe, the former Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) governor was welcomed to the DPP on Friday in Blantyre, as a technocrat to help revive the party amid calls for transformational leadership.

His arrival at DPP has led to widespread speculation ahead of the party’s much awaited elective convention at a date not yet set.

In a statement, Mchacha explained that it is not true that Kabambe has been handpicked by Mutharika into the party.

Mchacha also dismisses remarks that Kabambe is related to Mutharika, saying Kabambe comes from Thyolo West while Mutharika hails from Thyolo East.

He further condemned what he terms as propaganda to bar other people from joining the party and contesting during an elective convention.

DPP vice president for the south Kondwani Nankhumwa is still seen as the front runner for the party presidency.

But Kabambe’s entry to the race brings health competition.

