Nankhumwa shuns Kabambe to attend funeral of PP official

Leader of opposition and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice-president for the South Kondwani Nankhumwa on Thursday shunned the welcoming ceremony of former governor for the Reserve Bank of Malawi Dr. Dalitso Kabambe into the party.

The ceremony took place in Blantyre where DPP regional governor for the South Charles Mchacha led thousands of DPP members and supporters in welcoming Kabambe to the party.

Nankhumwa as vice president of the party in the region was supposed and expected to receive Kabambe on behalf of the party but he chose to shun the ceremony as he considers Kabambe a rival in the run up to the 2025 presidential race for the party.

According to Nyasa Times sources, Nankhumwa was attending a funeral of late Esau Billiat Mphukira in Dedza who was until his death provincial chairman for Peoples Party (PP) for the central region.

Among those that attended the funeral included the former First Gentleman and retired Chief Justice for Malawi and Swaziland Richard Banda and PP vice president and Cabinet minister Roy Kachale Banda – son to former president Joyce Banda the leader of the party.

Sources close to Nankhumwa confided in Nyasa Times that he (Nankhumwa) has already started a campaign to fight Kabambe.

There are reports that Nankhumwa pleaded with Mulakho wa Alhomwe chairperson Leston Mulli to frustrate the coming of Kabambe because he (Kabambe) would bring chaos to the party.

Both Nankhumwa and Mulli were not available to comment on the reports.

The coming of Kabambe to DPP has received great welcome from many members and supporters of the party who see him as a potential leader of the party.

Kabambe has already impressed many Malawians with his eloquence through a television interview he had on Zodiak TVon Tuesday.

Giving his maiden speech to DPP supporters in Blantyre, Kabambe said he had decided to join politics to share his expertise with the party. He said he is now ready to participate in any activity the party will initiate.

“I am ready to contribute to the formulation of a strategy if the party decides so,” said Kabambe who served as principal sectary at Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation before being appointed governor.

Kabambe holds a PhD and a Master’s Degree in Development Economics from Imperial College London, University of London, United Kingdom which was obtained in 2008 and 2001 respectively.

He also holds a BSc Degree from the University of Malawi obtained in 1998.

Professionally, he has worked as an economist for the Malawi Government for 23 years beginning as an economist and principal economist in the Ministry of Agriculture where he served for seven years, and then as chief economist and deputy director of economic planning in the Ministry of Economic Planning and Development for four years and thereafter as budget director in the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Development for another four years.

