Kazako’s gospel on Phyzix is ‘twitter-ntastic’:  Most trending Malawi musician now

The gospel according to Minister of Information Gospel Kazako that the sensational multi-award-winning rapper, songwriter, the entrepreneurial banker and marketer, Phyzix also known as ‘Captain Bae ‘ is the country’s next big thing to explode onto the international stage is hope-giving good news to the Malawian youth and the music industry.

A seemingly ‘very informed’ Kazako, an accomplished broadcast journalist, writer and poet tweeted that the ‘Follow the leader’ composer and lyrist is able and genuine. Kazako prophesied that Phyzix will soon pull a big international surprise.

Said Kazako in one of his tweets on Phyzix whose real name is Noel Chikoleka: “Mr Phyzix is able and genuine. Do not ignore him. He will pull a big International surprise soon.”

The minister as an artist is a credible high-placed authority on arts and his endorsement on ‘Gamba wa Suit’ must not be taken lightly because his gospel comes out of his deep knowledge and expertise as a creative writer and critic and therefore, he knows exactly what he is saying.

Kazako, who is the founder of the country’s biggest media house, Zodiak Broadcasting Station wrote in another tweet: “It was brilliant executive decision to feature Eli Njuchi in Follow the leader.

“Phyzix works hard and is focused. He ignored all toxins and moved on and here he is now,” said Kazako.

The Malawi government spokesperson further tweeted that he wasn’t sure of the depth of Malawi’s Afro-Rap and Ghetto-vibes urban hip-hop lyricist, Phyzix’s immense ability.

“The clarity of Phyzix, the tone, the control over lyrics. Hey people! Phyzix is not a pretender. He is legit.”

‘Good Example’

In an interview with Nyasa Times, Kazako said he listened to Phyzix’s ‘Follow the leader’ and some of his music for hours and after analysing and critiquing the music he endorsed Phyzix as Malawi’s next International material.

“I follow Malawi music to the very core. I listen to every musician and I know exactly know what I am saying. Phyzix is the most hardworking artist in Malawi right now. Combining a professional career as a banker and marker and making music on a large scale like he is doing isn’t easy. He will soar high,” said Kazako.

“Phyzix is a good example of hard work that pays, and he is an epitome of hope to the ghetto youth. He is an emblem of nothing is impossible. If our youth can follow Phyzix’s hard work, focus and never be distracted by toxins in their life, things would be better,” said Kazako.

In 2020, Phyzix received 12 nominations for various awards including the best hip-hop artist, best album, best song, hustler, best male artist, best verse among others becoming the first hip-hop artist in Africa to receive such a high number of nominations in one calendar year.

Phyzix of the ‘very good, very good’ catchphrase has dominated this year’s accolades having won five awards out of the 12 nominations.

Malawi’s legendary hip-hop and rap god and music producer Tapps Bandawe, who in his prime time enjoyed a streak of success in the UK and South Africa said a few weeks ago that Phyzix is now ready for the international stage.

“The dude is hardcore. Works hard and he is ready for the international stage,” the hip-hop landlord said.

In a separate interview with Nyasa Times, Phyzix said: “I am so honoured to receive an endorsement from the country’s minister of information and a great man I have always admired in my life as a good example of focus, determination and goal-getting.

“The minister personally called me to congratulate me and encouraged me to stay focused and keep working hard. This means a lot to me and I will forever be grateful,” said the Cholapitsa hit-maker, Phyzix.

“That moment, when I saw the minister’s tweet, I felt twitter-ntastic. And when I received a phone call from him, I lost my brain for a moment and when I got it back, I felt fabulous. I felt proud to be Malawian. I am powered by honourable Kazako’s encouragement and I will make him proud of me very soon,” said an ecstatic Phyzix.

Apart from working as a banker and marketer and plying as a hip hop artist, Phyzix is also a women and youth empowerment activist and a girl rights campaigner.

In 2019, Phyzix run a youth empowerment campaign, Mutipatsa? in which he asked the youth to demand their rightful place and rights in society from the politicians encouraging them to stay focused in playing their role as citizens and never to allow to be used as political pawns.

Phyzix said: “To be endorsed by a man of Honourable Gospel Kazako’s calibre and stature is an achievement itself. I am greatly honoured and this very good, very good.”

Recently, PC Merchants appointed the rapper as its ambassador.

One of PC Merchants directors Kulz Chilinjala said as a leading men’s clothes brand, they were excited to partner Phyzix as “the epitome of excellence” that their clothing brand stands for.

