A lady who was used against Chithyola confesses: Withdraws ACB letter, says one Edward Kambanje used her

A lady by the name Queen Palamula has withdrawn her name from a letter submitted to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) calling for an investigation into undertakings by Finance Minister Simplex Chithyola Banda and his daughter Regina Chithyola.

In a letter, a grouping called Concerned Citizens of Malawi, made claims of corruption and fraud against the finance minister and his daughter.

However, in a statement which Nyasatimes has seen, Palamula has now distanced herself from the matter, citing lack of consent and that her signature was forged on the letter.

Palamula states that she was not informed about the letter by Edward Kambanje, and her signature on the document is unauthentic.

She says she considers the act unlawful and has decided to withdraw from the matter entirely, citing her best interests.

Chithyola, who is currently in Kenya attending an African Development Bank (AfDB) annual meeting, has made a comment yet on the matter.

However, the soft and calm speaking minister has been renowned for not responding to any attacks that in his words ‘disturbs him from focusing on managing the economy for the Malawian people.”

