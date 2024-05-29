A lady who was used against Chithyola confesses: Withdraws ACB letter, says one Edward Kambanje used her

May 29, 2024 Our reporter Be the first to comment

A lady by the name Queen Palamula has withdrawn her name from a letter submitted to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) calling for an investigation into undertakings by Finance Minister Simplex Chithyola Banda and his daughter Regina Chithyola.

Finance Minister Chithyola Banda: Being blackmailed?

In a letter, a grouping called Concerned Citizens of Malawi, made claims of corruption and fraud against the finance minister and his daughter.

Kapalamula

However, in a statement which Nyasatimes has seen, Palamula has now distanced herself from the matter, citing lack of consent and that her signature was forged on the letter.

Palamula states that she was not informed about the letter by Edward Kambanje, and her signature on the document is unauthentic.

She says she considers the act unlawful and has decided to withdraw from the matter entirely, citing her best interests.

Chithyola, who is currently in Kenya attending an African Development Bank (AfDB) annual meeting, has made a comment yet on the matter.

However, the soft and calm speaking minister has been renowned for not responding to any attacks that in his words ‘disturbs him from focusing on managing the economy for the Malawian people.”

 

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Kawale inaugurates K29bn Dowa Irrigation Scheme, emphases irrigation farming key to achieving food security

Agriculture Minister, Sam Kawale has today emphasized that investing in irrigation farming is key to achieving food security, Malawi 2063...

Close