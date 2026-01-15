A Lord Denning Critique: Liberty Is Not Held on Judicial Silence

Lord Denning SC taught us one enduring lesson: the law exists to serve justice, not procedure for its own sake. Where liberty is restrained, courts must speak promptly, clearly, and courageously. Silence, delay, and technical evasion are not neutrality; they are injustice by omission.

Measured against that standard, the Daily Times story tells only half the truth, and in doing so, risks distorting public understanding of what the High Court actually did—and why it was compelled to act.

1. The Story Correctly States the Outcome—but Misframes the Legal Character

The article reports, accurately, that Justice Kenyatta Nyirenda ordered the immediate and unconditional release of Richard Chimwendo Banda. That much is fact.

But what the story fails to emphasize with sufficient clarity—and where Denning would raise his famous eyebrow—is that:

This was not a bail decision.

This was not criminal adjudication.

This was a public law intervention against unlawful detention.

By repeatedly juxtaposing the release order with the delayed bail ruling of Justice Mvula, the story subtly invites readers to believe the High Court interfered with or pre-empted a bail process. That framing is legally misleading.

Denning warned against precisely this kind of confusion:

“If judges allow form to triumph over substance, the law will become an ass rather than a servant of justice.”

Justice Nyirenda did not “override” bail. He addressed a different jurisdiction, a different remedy, and a different injustice.

2. Delay Is the Villain—But the Story Treats It as a Side Note

The most legally scandalous fact in this entire matter is not Nyirenda’s order.

It is this:

A bail application lay unheard for over a month while a citizen remained in custody, uncharged.

Lord Denning was uncompromising on delay where liberty is concerned:

“Justice delayed is justice denied, and nowhere is this more true than where a man’s freedom is at stake.”

Yet the story treats the delay as background noise—something to be “explained” by procedural complexity—rather than the triggering illegality that justified judicial review in the first place.

Denning would have said plainly:

Procedure cannot be an alibi for unlawful detention.

If detention is unlawful today, the court must say so today. Waiting for another judge, another process, or another convenience does not cure illegality. Delay does not launder injustice.

3. Judicial Review Release Is Presented as Curious—When It Is Settled Law

The article notes that Nyirenda “ordered release pending hearing of the judicial review,” but it stops short of educating the public that:

Release is a well-established remedy in judicial review where detention violates constitutional safeguards.

This omission matters. It feeds the false narrative—peddled elsewhere—that something extraordinary or improper occurred.

Lord Denning dismantled such thinking decades ago:

“If a person is unlawfully detained, the court has not merely the power but the duty to order his release.”

Malawi’s own jurisprudence confirms this, most notably Kezzie Msukwa, affirmed by the Supreme Court of Appeal. Justice Nyirenda followed precedent. He did not invent doctrine.

The story could—and should—have said so.

4. The Story Fails to Draw the Proper Constitutional Hierarchy

Another Denning flaw: the article places criminal process and public law on the same plane, as though one must wait upon the other.

Denning rejected that hierarchy outright:

“Public authorities are subject to the law at every moment. No pending proceeding can suspend that duty.”

Judicial review does not freeze because a criminal matter exists elsewhere. When fresh public-law facts arise—such as prolonged detention without charge and judicial silence—the High Court is entitled, indeed obliged, to intervene.

The story reports events chronologically, but it does not explain this constitutional logic. The result is confusion rather than enlightenment.

5. On Judicial Authority and Restraint: Nyirenda Acted, Mvula Did Not

Denning believed judges are judged not by restraint alone, but by moral courage:

“A judge must not hesitate to speak when justice cries out.”

Justice Nyirenda spoke. He acted on a live constitutional complaint.

Justice Mvula did not—and that silence had real human consequences.

Yet public outrage, as reflected indirectly in the story, appears inverted:

the judge who acted is scrutinized, while the delay that caused the crisis is softened by explanation.

Denning would call this a failure of institutional honesty.

6. What the Story Gets Right—and Where It Stops Short

To its credit, the story:

Accurately reports the terms of the order

Quotes the finding of unconstitutionality

Notes the warning on contempt

Records concerns about health and prolonged detention

But Denning would insist that journalism, like judging, must do more than report events—it must clarify principle.

Here, the story stops where explanation is most needed.

Conclusion: Liberty Was Restored—But the Narrative Was Not

In Denning’s terms, Justice Nyirenda’s order sits squarely within the great constitutional tradition:

Liberty over silence

Substance over form

Law as a shield against power, not its accomplice

What is legally indefensible is not the release of Chimwendo Banda, but the suggestion—implicit or otherwise—that courts must wait politely while liberty is eroded by delay.

To borrow Denning’s spirit:

Courts exist to stop injustice, not to schedule it.

That truth deserved sharper articulation in the story.

