A Night of Music and Celebration: Grace Chinga’s son, Steve Spesho, to Perform at Bushiri’s Birthday Party Tonight Alongside Yo Maps

The Golden Peacock Complex in Lilongwe is set for a night of music, celebration and star power as gospel singer Steve Spesho takes the stage tonight to perform at the birthday celebration of Shepherd Bushiri.

Spesho — the son of renowned Malawian gospel icon late Grace Chinga — will share the spotlight with Zambian music sensation Yo Maps, promising an evening of electrifying performances and heartfelt tributes.

The celebration comes just a day after Prophet Bushiri marked his birthday on February 20, an annual occasion that has grown into one of the most anticipated gatherings on the spiritual calendar. Every year, thousands of followers, admirers and visitors travel from different parts of the world to join the festivities, turning the event into a vibrant mix of faith, music and celebration.

For this year’s celebration, Spesho is bringing something special.

The rising gospel star has recorded a dedicated birthday song in honour of Prophet Bushiri, a musical tribute crafted to celebrate the influential preacher’s life, ministry and impact across nations. The performance is expected to be one of the emotional highlights of the night as Spesho delivers the song live before the jubilant crowd.

The evening will also attract prominent spiritual leaders, including Zimbabwean preacher Prophet Uebert Angel, widely known as Bushiri’s spiritual mentor. His presence adds an international dimension to an event that already draws followers and guests from across Africa and beyond.

As music, faith and celebration blend under the bright lights of the Golden Peacock Complex, tonight’s gathering promises more than just a birthday party.

It will be a spectacle of praise, star performances and global fellowship — a moment where music meets ministry and thousands unite to celebrate the life of a man whose influence continues to reach far beyond Malawi’s borders.

