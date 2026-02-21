Worship in Motion: Heart of Worship Malawi Releases Spirit-Lifting Live Recording of “Dzina Lake”

A wave of worship is sweeping through Malawi’s gospel music scene as the Lilongwe-based multi-faith collective The Heart of Worship Malawi (THOWMw) unveils a powerful live audio and video recording of its latest song, “Dzina Lake.”

The moving performance, drawn from the group’s album Echo Holy 2, captures the raw emotion and spiritual intensity that only a live worship setting can deliver. Built around the theme of glorifying the name of God, the song blends passionate vocals, rich harmonies and uplifting instrumentation to create a deeply immersive worship experience.

Inspired by Book of Proverbs 18:10 — “The name of the Lord is a strong tower; the righteous run to it and are safe” — “Dzina Lake” carries a message of hope, assurance and spiritual refuge. The lyrics emphasize that in moments of uncertainty, believers can find protection and solutions in the name of the Lord.

Speaking in an interview, THOWMw team leader Tamandani Nkhata said the song was intentionally crafted to strengthen faith among listeners.

“The track is deeply rooted in worship and designed to inspire faith among gospel music lovers,” Nkhata said. “We want people to remember that the name of the Lord is the ultimate answer to any problem.”

According to Nkhata, the collective plans to continue releasing more live-recorded songs as part of its mission to deliver uplifting and spirit-filled praise and worship music to audiences across Malawi and beyond.

For the group, the title “Dzina Lake” — meaning His Name — carries deeper spiritual meaning.

“It is more than just a name,” Nkhata explained. “It represents the transformative power and life-changing hope that believers find in the name of the Lord.”

The production has also drawn praise from the country’s music leadership. Vita Chirwa, President of the Musicians Union of Malawi, commended the group for delivering a vibrant and high-quality live recording.

Chirwa said live performances capture a level of authenticity that studio sessions often struggle to reproduce.

“Recording before a live audience brings out real energy, emotion and spontaneous interaction,” he said. “While studio recordings provide a cleaner sound, live recordings deliver raw impact and connect artists with their audience in a deeper way.”

He added that such recordings also help artists strengthen their brand while creating valuable marketing content such as live albums, concert videos and streaming releases.

With its soaring vocals and spirit-filled atmosphere, “Dzina Lake” stands as both a musical offering and a moment of worship — a reminder that faith, when sung together, can resonate far beyond the stage.

