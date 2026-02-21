Malawi Fails to Raise Deceptive Recruitment of Youth into Russia–Ukraine War at AU Summit

Malawi and other countries in the Southern African region failed to raise concerns about the alleged deceptive recruitment of African youth into the Russia–Ukraine war during the recent summit of the African Union held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The silence came despite growing reports that young African men and women are being lured into the conflict through misleading job and scholarship offers linked to Russia.

While countries from blocs such as the Economic Community of West African States and the East African Community reportedly raised strong concerns about the issue during discussions leading to the 39th AU Summit, Southern African countries did not publicly address the matter.

Before the summit, Malawian civil society groups had urged the government in Lilongwe to bring the issue to the continental forum. Malawi currently chairs the Southern African Development Community Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, a key regional body responsible for promoting peace, stability and democratic governance.

Because of this role, analysts say Malawi was well placed to push the issue at the continental level, including through the African Union Peace and Security Council. However, no official position on the matter emerged from the summit.

Garry Simwaka, Executive Director of Young Freedom Fighters Malawi, described the silence as a missed opportunity.

“Africa could have united to petition Russia over these deceptive job and scholarship offers,” Simwaka said.

He added that the region should have spoken with one voice.

“Before the summit, the SADC Executive Secretary met Foreign Affairs Minister George Chaponda to discuss peace and security issues. But the focus was on Madagascar, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Mozambique, while the exploitation of our youth in the Russia–Ukraine war was ignored,” Simwaka said.

Security and international relations experts say Russia has allegedly been using what is known as the Alabuga Scheme to recruit young women aged between 18 and 22 through social media with promises of work-study opportunities in hospitality, catering or floristry.

According to analysts, the scheme reportedly draws recruits into facilities linked to the production of military drones for Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Several African governments have already taken action. Authorities in South Africa, Botswana and Kenya have engaged Russia to repatriate citizens believed to have been trapped or recruited into the conflict after reports emerged of African nationals dying while fighting for Russian forces.

Last November, Ukraine’s foreign minister said more than 1,400 recruits from 36 African countries were fighting for Russia. Kyiv warned that such individuals would be treated as enemy combatants, with surrender as their only safe option.

Malawi recently announced that it plans to review all labour export arrangements, including potential deals with Russia and other European countries, in an effort to better protect its citizens.

Blantyre-based security expert Dr. Sherrif Kaisi said labour migration can support development but warned that the risks are high when conflicts are involved.

“When sending workers—even to areas affected by conflict such as Russia and Ukraine—governments must proceed with extreme caution,” Kaisi said.

He said Malawi’s ministries responsible for foreign affairs, defence and homeland security must carefully evaluate both the potential benefits and the risks.

“We must also consider the security implications of citizens returning from conflict zones,” he added.

Other African countries are also raising alarms. Authorities in Nigeria recently confirmed that two Nigerian nationals were killed in Ukraine while fighting for Russia after signing military contracts in 2025.

Meanwhile, a Kenyan intelligence report presented to parliament revealed that about 1,000 Kenyans had been recruited through trafficking networks and rogue agents.

Kenya’s Foreign Minister Musalia Mudavadi told the BBC that Nairobi has shut down 600 suspicious recruitment agencies and repatriated 27 fighters, who are now undergoing psychological support and de-radicalisation.

In Malawi, reports suggest that four unidentified youths may still be trapped in facilities linked to war-drone production, although authorities say they have no official information about the cases.

Opposition Leader Simplex Chithyola-Banda declined to comment in detail on the matter, saying international relations fall under the responsibility of government.

“Talk to them,” he said.

Two days before the AU summit, Chaponda told journalists he could not confirm whether the issue would be raised until he arrived at the meeting. Since returning, he has not publicly clarified whether Malawi brought up the matter while attending the summit.

Malawi also did not raise the issue during the Russia–Africa Forum held last year in Egypt.

Chaponda, who attended that event, later confirmed that the issue was never discussed.

“It wasn’t on the agenda, so it wasn’t discussed,” he said.

