A Succinct Guide to Online Gaming

The online gaming sector may still be quite underground here in Malawi, but as things like the availability of internet connectivity become more prevalent, it likely won’t be long until the country catches up on this global phenomenon.

In recent years, online gaming has evolved from a niche hobby to a tech powerhouse engaging billions of players worldwide and powering a thriving ecosystem. This digital landscape delivers an array of gaming experiences, ranging from competitive multiplayer battles to immersive virtual worlds.

Given the way that online gaming has exploded in popularity in a relatively short space of time, it makes sense for business leaders and consumers across Malawi to understand the basics of online gaming and prepare for an inevitable gaming boom.

What is Online Gaming?

Instead of being a standalone genre like first person shooter games, or even defining a single gaming market, online gaming is an industry segment that encompasses any gaming experience that’s played over the internet. Online games can be accessed through various platforms, including PCs, gaming consoles, and mobile devices and including casual puzzle games, browser-based real money games, complex multiplayer simulations and more.

More recently, the spectrum of online gaming has been expanded with the rise of Web3.0 games like Decentraland and MetaCade.

Global Popularity

The popularity of online gaming has skyrocketed in recent years, fueled by advances in technology and the widespread availability of high-speed internet connections. According to the latest statistics, there are approximately 3.09 billion gamers worldwide, with the vast majority engaging in virtual gameplay.

Key Sectors

Online Casino: As a prominent iGaming vertical, the online casino sector was an early pioneer in the digital gaming realm. It essentially provides all the thrill and excitement of playing brick and mortar casino games with extra appeal — casino bonus offers for use in online platforms enabler gamers to take advantage of free spins, playable cash and more. Due to its real money gaming nature, this is a sector that is subject to legislation and legal regulations so attracts millions of players seeking a safe way to combine entertainment with the possibility of real money prizes.

Multiplayer Online Battle Arenas (MOBAs): MOBAs are a prominent genre in online gaming. Titles in this sector are characterised by extensive team-based battles between players controlling unique characters with distinct abilities. Games like League of Legends and Dota 2 have amassed massive player bases and even host competitive eSports tournaments with substantial prize pools.

Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Games (MMORPGs): Another sector that takes advantage of the social and community attributes of online gaming, MMORPGs immerse players in expansive digital worlds populated by thousands of other participants. Players can embark on epic quests, engage in PvP combat, and build alliances with their fellow adventurers. Pioneering titles like World of Warcraft and Final Fantasy XIV have maintained dedicated fan bases for years, enabling gamers from all corners of the globe to connect and compete with each other.

