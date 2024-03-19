Macra moves to stop mobile money fraudsters: Acquiring machine to detect and block culprits’ phones

Mobile money fraudsters should be strategizing for new ways of earning a living as Malawi Communication Regulatory Authority (MACRA) is in the process of acquiring a Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) system which will effectively block not SIM cards but the phone involved in malicious activities.

Speaking on the sidelines of 2024 World Consumer Rights Day, Macra director of legal Affairs, Thokozani Chimbe explained that once the CEIR system is implemented, suspicious phones will be blocked to prevent further fraudulent activities.

She added that blocking SIM cards can help protect mobile devices from theft and fraud, it is not enough as fraudsters simply use new SIM cards.

And on her part, Sibusiso Nyasulu, Customer Experience Director at Airtel Malawi, highlighted that they are committed to ensuring customers are protected from such scams at all costs

During the same event, Chimbe also underlined that as a regulator of ICT services in Malawi they are mandated to promote and protect the consumer of ICT services.

“We would like to raise awareness of consumer rights, promote, protect and empower the consumer on issues regarding ICT services,” she said.

Chimbe believed that ICT consumers have a right to be protected against hazardous products and market abuses, unfair trading, and have the right to be educated on their consumer rights.

Adding that this year, the sub-theme “Fair and Reasonable Disclosure of Terms and Conditions to ICT Services Consumers” highlights the importance of communication operators’ obligation to provide information to consumers.

Chimbe further said MACRA is calling for consolidated efforts to ensure that the rights of consumers are respected and protected against any form of market abuses and social injustices. With the emergence of new technologies and innovations every day, the ICT industry is one of the fastest-growing industries in the world.

Chimbe therefore urged all service providers and Civil society organizations to play their part in ensuring that consumers of ICT services are safe and informed when accessing services.

