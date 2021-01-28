Abida Mia donates Brahman bull towards ‘feed frontline healthcare workers’ initiative
Deputy Minister of Lands Abida Mia has donated a big Brahman bull that has been processed into over 400kgs of beef to be used to prepare meals to Covid-19 frontline healthcare workers in various treatment units of the Southern Region.
Mia, Member of Parliament for Chikwawa Nkombedzi, donated the bull through S&A Cold Storage in her personal capacity and this is her second contribution to the initiative as she also donated 300Kgs of rice last week.
The MP lost her husband, Mohammad Sidik Mia a Minister of Transport on January 12 due to Covid-19 related complications.
In their vote of thanks, managers of Frontline Healthcare Workers Fund, Della Kulemeka and her husband Aj Kulemeka said: “We are so thankful and grateful for this kind gesture. This will go a long way and may Allah bless you and your family.”
Lucy Chaduka was so blown over with Mia’s gesture and also asked the Lord to bless her in the trying times she is facing following the loss of her husband — yet she found the energy to give to others in need as she has always done.
Meanwhile, the meal initiative has so far received so much support that they are even providing meals for COVID-19 frontline healthcare workers at Zomba Central Hospital on Wednesday.
A team that was mobilized for Zomba served lunch and supper and the managers disclose that as more support comes in they intend to reach out to the Central and Northern Regions.
“Together we can — let’s reach out to Central and Northern regions’ COVID-19 healthcare facilities and frontliners,” they said.
The Kulemeka couple decided to launch this initiative by injecting K1 million and called on well-wishers, individuals and companies to donate towards their cause.
They took cognizance that the frontline healthcare workers are always busy because of the large numbers of patients to look after that they rarely afford a break to dash for a meal outside hospital campus.
The couple is asking the public willing to assist to contact them — Della on the numbers: 0991 289 123/0885 289 123 (email: [email protected]).
And through Aj Andrew on: 0999 204 459/0881 847 503 (email: [email protected]). They are located in New Naperi, Naperi Road, next to Joy Radio in Blantyre.
A single meal is costing about K1,000 and the food is prepared by private caterers as one way of helping their small and medium entrepreneurship.
Frontline workers now almost getting double Convid 19 allowance. They are already getting cash money as monthly Convid 19 allowance. Adya. Bwinotu Chaka chino
Kuphikura health care workers just shows we have misplaced priorities. That initiative is useless to say the least. These people already pocket allowances.
I rather mobilise funds to procure more ventilator etc
Bravo Abida keep it up simunalakwise .ansanje ndi a nsanje ndipo osayamika ndiosayamika .God will reward you for the charitable work that you are doing .May the Soul of Sidik Rest In Peace
This shall end in tears.tio a mipikisano anthu afuna kitchukirapo
This is typical of Malawians always fault finding anzan akuthandiza koma inu phwi kumangogeya mwano pa nyasatimes. Munakhala bwanji?
Sakupereka Sadaka ya TATU ndi SABA ya Mwamuna wake Mayiwa Koma !!!!!!
Kenako muzaona akupereka Arubaini. Kenako muzaona akuchitika ma Sadaka a mtundu wa eSale Sawaab.
and pa chi Malawi Abida was supposed to slow down and probably use other neutral channels in assisting as she still observes maliro a mamuna wake. assistance is needed yea and we appreciate koma phumali silikumveka chifukwa chake. slow down mama. lilani maliro mpaka 40 days kenako muyambe kuthamangathamanga
Nanuso mwasowa zokamba bwanji, munthu alephere kuthandiza chifukwa choferedwe. Kupereka kumapereka chimwemwe, ndiwe dog bwanji!
Dude, just be thankful.
Why are you helping ma workers mmalo mothandiza anthu ovutika omwe ali kuchipatalako because of covid. Its a good cause but ma patients ambiri ndi osauka ma health workers are doing their job they can be rewarded by being given awards
Our support to Covid 19 is just an arguement here? Leave those who are doing something to do that peacefully. Ana anjoka inu.
Malawians! Good at judging those who are assisting when they themselves are not even lifting a finger to help anyone! Mama Mia athandiza pamene iwo aonapo need. She can not help all. Inuyo mmalo momangochonga anzanu tathandizani kwina komwe kwatsalirako. Ubwino wake mwachita kale identify pena pamene pakufunika thandizo. Mmalo mouz ena kuti athandize pamenepopo, inuyo talowanipo ndi thandizo lanu. Musakhale ngati anzeru pamene zikwama zanu za ndalama mwatsekera mu masutikesi kudziteteza. If you can’t help, then just keep quiet and let those amene ali ndi mtima wothandiza athandize.
I agree with you.maworkers ake angofunirapo podyera anthu ndalama.zopysa zikuchitika zipatala zakwathu Kuno anthu onse omwalira ndi matenda ena basi achipatala akumati covid ndicholinga zalowa business .zomvetsa manyazi kwabasi makamaka ku kamuzu central. Atolankhani tapitani kumeneko mukazionere nokha