Abida Mia donates Brahman bull towards ‘feed frontline healthcare workers’ initiative

Deputy Minister of Lands Abida Mia has donated a big Brahman bull that has been processed into over 400kgs of beef to be used to prepare meals to Covid-19 frontline healthcare workers in various treatment units of the Southern Region.

Mia, Member of Parliament for Chikwawa Nkombedzi, donated the bull through S&A Cold Storage in her personal capacity and this is her second contribution to the initiative as she also donated 300Kgs of rice last week.

The MP lost her husband, Mohammad Sidik Mia a Minister of Transport on January 12 due to Covid-19 related complications.

In their vote of thanks, managers of Frontline Healthcare Workers Fund, Della Kulemeka and her husband Aj Kulemeka said: “We are so thankful and grateful for this kind gesture. This will go a long way and may Allah bless you and your family.”

Lucy Chaduka was so blown over with Mia’s gesture and also asked the Lord to bless her in the trying times she is facing following the loss of her husband — yet she found the energy to give to others in need as she has always done.

Meanwhile, the meal initiative has so far received so much support that they are even providing meals for COVID-19 frontline healthcare workers at Zomba Central Hospital on Wednesday.

A team that was mobilized for Zomba served lunch and supper and the managers disclose that as more support comes in they intend to reach out to the Central and Northern Regions.

“Together we can — let’s reach out to Central and Northern regions’ COVID-19 healthcare facilities and frontliners,” they said.

The Kulemeka couple decided to launch this initiative by injecting K1 million and called on well-wishers, individuals and companies to donate towards their cause.

They took cognizance that the frontline healthcare workers are always busy because of the large numbers of patients to look after that they rarely afford a break to dash for a meal outside hospital campus.

The couple is asking the public willing to assist to contact them — Della on the numbers: 0991 289 123/0885 289 123 (email: [email protected]).

And through Aj Andrew on: 0999 204 459/0881 847 503 (email: [email protected]). They are located in New Naperi, Naperi Road, next to Joy Radio in Blantyre.

A single meal is costing about K1,000 and the food is prepared by private caterers as one way of helping their small and medium entrepreneurship.

