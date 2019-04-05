Abida Mia pushes for more Chakwera votes in Lower Shire:  Intensifies MCP campaign

April 5, 2019 Osman Faiti -Nyasa Times 2 Comments

Abida Mia, wife to first vice president of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Mohammed Sidik Mia, says she will continue mass action campaign  to propel  Lazarus Chakwera to power in May 21 Tripartite Elections.

Abida Mia addresses an MCP rally in lower Shire

Speaking during meetings she addressed  in Terere ward in Nsanje North, Abida  said MCP are fighting for  people’s democratic rights, for a society in which everyone  can get food.

Abida said the ares has been lagging behind in terms of development and that it will all change when MCP wins and Chakwera is elected President of Malawi.

She said despite the fact the MCP has gained grounds in the lower Shire, she will still push for more votes for Chakwera and the party.

“We are living no stone unturned. This election has to go MCP way,” she added.

She said the economic crisis facing Malawi is as a result of failed politics and called for change of guard at the top in favour of Chakwera.

Abida is also campaigning  for the parliamentary seat  in Chikwawa Mkombezi constituency.

NYABINGHE WARRIOUR
Guest
NYABINGHE WARRIOUR

THAT S MY WOMAN ABIDA UMATIYIMILIRA

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
36 minutes ago
POOR MAN FEEL IT
Guest
POOR MAN FEEL IT

koma guys boma lapita ili

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago

