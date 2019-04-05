Abida Mia pushes for more Chakwera votes in Lower Shire:  Intensifies MCP campaign

Abida Mia, wife to first vice president of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Mohammed Sidik Mia, says she will continue mass action campaign to propel Lazarus Chakwera to power in May 21 Tripartite Elections.

Speaking during meetings she addressed in Terere ward in Nsanje North, Abida said MCP are fighting for people’s democratic rights, for a society in which everyone can get food.

Abida said the ares has been lagging behind in terms of development and that it will all change when MCP wins and Chakwera is elected President of Malawi.

She said despite the fact the MCP has gained grounds in the lower Shire, she will still push for more votes for Chakwera and the party.

“We are living no stone unturned. This election has to go MCP way,” she added.

She said the economic crisis facing Malawi is as a result of failed politics and called for change of guard at the top in favour of Chakwera.

Abida is also campaigning for the parliamentary seat in Chikwawa Mkombezi constituency.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :