Chilima offers hope to Kasungu people

Vice President and UTM Party presidential candidate Saulos Chilima on Thursday held imbizos (whistle-stops meetings in Kasungu where he pledged a good life for everyone when he is promoted to the position of President in next month’s watershed elections.

Chilima held five Imbizos at Santhe Trading Centre, Chidzuma village, Chinkhoma Trading centre, Traditional Authority (T/A) Njombwa and Kasese Village.

The Imbizos provide chance to people to interact with Chilima, asking questions and offering suggestions on various topics.

Chilima said his UTM administration will make sure that people are having three meals a day by improving agriculture methods and making inputs available to all.

“We will be announcing the new fertilizer prices very soon. We want everyone to have access to fertilizer and not the way it is being done now using the coupons because those benefiting are not the intended farmers. We know how to handle this issue,” said Chilima.

He also said there is need to mechanise farming for the country to have sufficient food.

The Vice President also said UTM government will build schools and hospitals that are complete and are in working conditions.

Chilima also said the elderly will be taken care of with a monthly payment of K15 000 for those aged 65 and above.

“But for all this to work, we will need your support, we will need your vote. Please let us go and vote on May 21 and no one should threaten you and lie to you that the vote will be stolen, it will not be stolen. Just be geared to go and vote in large numbers and you should vote for UTM leaders because we are the ones who will give a good life to everyone,” said Chilima.

In his remarks, T/A Santhe also spoke during the Imbizo at Santhe Trading Centre asking her subjects to go and vote in large numbers to exercise their constitutional right of choosing the leaders they want.

T/A Njombwa also spoke when Chilima addressed people at his headquarters saying it is the right for everyone to go and vote for leaders of their choice.

He hailed the Vice President for enlighten the people about their role in development projects.

Chilima returns to Kasungu on Saturday where he will hold Imbizos at Chima Trading Centre, Kapelula Trading centre, Chamama Trading Centre, Wimbe Trading centre and Mtunthama Trading Centre.

