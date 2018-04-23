Abida Mia tells Chanco students ‘youth leadership is possible, time is now with MCP’

Abida Mia, wife to Malawi Congress Party (MCP ) aspiring Vice President Sidik Mia, has advised the youths to exercise their right and play an active role in the affairs of this country as she has urged members of the Chanco MCP wing to keep rallying behind the party and ultimately support it at all levels during the 2019 Trpartite elections.

Mrs Mia was speaking at Chancellor College during a farewell party the wing organised for the outgoing final year students. The event which followed a leadership seminar, was a beehive of activities on Saturday evening which saw the corridors of Chancellor College being loaded with MCP memorabilia.

“We cannot continue to sit and watch corrupt leaders stealing our money meant for development, this is the time to change and bring in a new crop that will not tolerate corruption and nepotism that has characterized the current Malawi administration. But to end this, we need a concerted effort including the effort of you University students and graduates,” she said.

She also commended Chanco MCP wing for being a pillar to bank on and for organizing such an event to award students who have served the party faithfully and those who have demonstrated excellence in their academic work.

“We need only people who are loyal to the party, who are willing to sacrifice for it, committed in their endeavors and excellent in their good dealings. This is why the party wing decided to presents these awards as a token of appreciation and also motivating you to do even more”

In his speech, Chanco MCP wing president Emmanuel Mwanyongo famously known as Yongo wa yongo said Chanco will never relent until Dr. Lazarus Chakwera is made president of Malawi.

“Despite constructing the University of Malawi, Dr Kamuzu Banda never went to any University in Malawi, Bakili Muluzi never went to any University, Bingu wa Mutharika never attended to any university in Malawi, it is not a secret that JoyceBanda did not go to any university and Peter Mutharika also never went to any university in Malawi, Only Chakwera went through the corridors of a University in Malawi and that is non-other than Chancellor college. This is the time we put our trust in our own product”, he said.

During an event in the Complex Sports theatre, several youths were rewarded for uplifting the Chanco wing. The female student Rabbeca Chakwera, who was arrested during the week for leading her fellow female students was given K 50,000. Abacus Makawa, the former president of the Wing was given K 25,000 by Sosten Gwengwe. Abacus was the most active president who made Chanco wing attractive to the students.

The awards ceremony was attended by a number of high ranking MCP officials including, eastern region Chairman Harry Mchilima, Members of Parliament like Christopher Chimwendo, Ulemu Nsungama, Sosten Gwengwe, former minister of information Moses Kunkuyu and several anspiring MP’s including Innocent Mitembo and Francis Muluzi son to former president Bakili Muluzi.

During the 2014 tripartite elections, MCP only won at Chancellor College center in the whole eastern region of Malawi

