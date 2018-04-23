2018 Miss Malawi beauty pageant finals gaining momentum

Malawians should expect an extraordinary Miss Malawi 2018 grand finale event as organizers have said all is set for the finals on Saturday, April 28 at the magnificent BICC auditorium in Lilongwe.

There are 16 girls who are up for the contest and among them, 10 are going to be determined for the last parade in order to determine the new queen; the whole process to identify the 10 finalists is being done on social media whereby the contestants who will have more likes will automatically qualify for the top ten.

Speaking in an interview, Miss Malawi Organizing Committee Spokesperson, Africano Phiri said they are expecting to have a wonderful event more than previous Miss Malawi finals events because this year there are a lot of partners.

“Our expectations, the fans and the contestants themselves seem to be high. In addition, this time around we have more partners who are giving us a hand, a development which is making us believe that this year’s event is going to be extraordinary,” said Phiri.

He said this year’s Miss Malawi winner is going to walk away with other different prizes apart from a car.

“Among some of the prizes, she is going to walk home with a phone, laptop, chairs, bed and other small items just to mention a few,” Phiri said.

He further said that this is so because the pageant has attracted a lot of sponsors namely Itel Malawi, Umodzi Park, Family Planning Association of Malawi, Malawi website host and Glam and Glory just to mention a few.

This year’s Miss Malawi contest is running under the theme ‘Managing rapid population growth’.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :