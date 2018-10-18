Abida Mia unopposed at MCP primaries, Ching’oma defeat Ching’ani

October 18, 2018 Alfred Chauwa –Nyasa Times 6 Comments

Firebrand politician Abida Mia,  wife to Malawi Congress Party (MCP) vice-president Sidik Mia, on Wednesday was elected unopposed during primaries held at Ngabu Community Ground to represent the party for Chikwawa Mkombezi constituency during next year’s tripartite elections.

Abida Mia gets the nod unopposed

Ezekiel Ching’oma: Wins Lilongwe East Constituency

There was jubilation and ululation when the presiding officers announced that Abida has no one to compete with with her.

Abida told MCP  supporters that her work is cut out as she will not get the vote of confidence to  go flat out helping the constituency.

She said her passion is to see that the people in the area are provided with clean water and also to help them have good medical services and that health centres  that have ambulances.

“I want to serve the people to the best of my ability,” she said.

Abida  said she that she will work towards building school blocks in the rural areas and beyond as well as ensuring that people in the area have access to electricity.

Mia also assured the constituents that she will initiate security by building more police posts as well as strengthening community policing.

She has since assured that she will ensure that the youths are empowered through various vocational training.

“I will empower the youths not in my constituency alone but anywhere within reach,” she said.

Meanwhile, youthful Ezekiel Peter Ching’oma defeaedt MCP deputy regional chairman Joe Ching’ani in primaries at Lilongwe East Constituency.

Ching’oma polled himself 1,169 votes against Ching’ani’s eight.

Presiding officers Bonex Malunga, MCP chief whip Lobin Lowe, Ndaila Onani, Maxwell Thyolera declared Ching’oma the winner.

Speaking soon after the victory, Ching’oma said he was happy that he has the confidence of the people as evidence by the number of votes he won with.

“I will continue serving these people and as you are aware I have served them for 10 years,” said Ching’oma.

Chilangwe
Guest
Chilangwe

Ndaila onani?????? Or maybe am missing something here…ndimaganiza kuti ndaila onani anamwalira???? Kapena ndi wina …titilongosoleleni amene mukuziwa bwino pls

54 minutes ago
mark
Guest
mark

AM PROUD

2 hours ago
MAUNITS
Guest
MAUNITS

Which constituency is this worn by Ezekiel Ching’oma

2 hours ago
BigMan
Guest
BigMan

Of course the Mia’s go unopposed in MCP, they own the party and are feeding the hungry.

3 hours ago
mark
Guest
mark

JEALOUSY IS HITTING YOU HARD…..

2 hours ago
Awize
Guest
Awize

Best of luck for winning primary elections, but the big battle lie ahead on 21 May, 2019. Fight the battle to the end until you are sworn in as the Constituency’s representative. Congrats good people

3 hours ago

