Abida Mia unopposed at MCP primaries, Ching’oma defeat Ching’ani

Firebrand politician Abida Mia, wife to Malawi Congress Party (MCP) vice-president Sidik Mia, on Wednesday was elected unopposed during primaries held at Ngabu Community Ground to represent the party for Chikwawa Mkombezi constituency during next year’s tripartite elections.

There was jubilation and ululation when the presiding officers announced that Abida has no one to compete with with her.

Abida told MCP supporters that her work is cut out as she will not get the vote of confidence to go flat out helping the constituency.

She said her passion is to see that the people in the area are provided with clean water and also to help them have good medical services and that health centres that have ambulances.

“I want to serve the people to the best of my ability,” she said.

Abida said she that she will work towards building school blocks in the rural areas and beyond as well as ensuring that people in the area have access to electricity.

Mia also assured the constituents that she will initiate security by building more police posts as well as strengthening community policing.

She has since assured that she will ensure that the youths are empowered through various vocational training.

“I will empower the youths not in my constituency alone but anywhere within reach,” she said.

Meanwhile, youthful Ezekiel Peter Ching’oma defeaedt MCP deputy regional chairman Joe Ching’ani in primaries at Lilongwe East Constituency.

Ching’oma polled himself 1,169 votes against Ching’ani’s eight.

Presiding officers Bonex Malunga, MCP chief whip Lobin Lowe, Ndaila Onani, Maxwell Thyolera declared Ching’oma the winner.

Speaking soon after the victory, Ching’oma said he was happy that he has the confidence of the people as evidence by the number of votes he won with.

“I will continue serving these people and as you are aware I have served them for 10 years,” said Ching’oma.

