Malawi sudden blood harvest in road accidents, family of 11 buried in Mchinji: Mutharika shocked with ‘tragedy’

There has been a sudden increase of road fatality in the country where blood is shed and lives lost with the latest being 12 people reportedly to have been killed on Tuesday in an auto-crash involving two vehicles on Kamwendo-Lilongwe road, an official at Mchinji District Hospital and 11 of the deceased were buried at Kapanila Village Traditional Authority (T/A) Zulu in the district on Wednesday.

At least 13 more are battling for their lives in hospital after excessive loss of blood.

The accident occurred at Chinkhutu near Guillime at 7:30pm when the lorry swerved to the other lane to avoid hitting a cyclist.

One of the victims attributed it to loss of control due to over speeding as they were coming from Namitete in Lilongwe to attend a funeral of a relation on Tuesday and were their way back when they mate their fate.

The victims are from one family and were coming from Mkonkha Village in Lilongwe where they went to attend a funeral ceremony of one of their relatives.

“The driver of the lorry was trying to overtake the motor cycle and in the process the driver lost control and collided with a truck which was coming from the opposite side,” he said.

Six people died on the spot and five others died at the hospital.

Other survivors have been referred to Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe for Intensive care.

Among the dead bodies are a child and three women.

In the last fortnight, it has been almost every day that a road accident is claiming lives and bloodshed and the roads of Malawi have become death-trap.

Minister of Information and Communications Technology Nicholous Dausi said government has declared a national disaster and bought coffins as well as met expenses of the funeral.

“This is a tragedy” said Dausi. “Imagine 13 members of a family dying once.”

Meanwhile, President Peter Mutharika and the First Lady have expressed “great shock” and sadness with the road fatality, according to a statement issued by Presidential Press Secretary Mgeme Kalilani.

“The first couple is calling upon all Malawians to join them in praying for the lost lives, the survivors of the accident who are battling for life in hospitals and the families that have lost loved ones in the tragic incident,” said the statement made available to Nyasa Times.

President Mutharika has directed government to quickly take charge and provide the necessary support to all the affected families and those injured.

He wishes all those injured due to the “tragedy” and those traumatised a swift recovery.

