Malawi sudden blood harvest in road accidents, family of 11 buried in Mchinji: Mutharika shocked with ‘tragedy’

There has been a sudden increase of road fatality in the country where blood is shed and lives lost with the latest being 12 people reportedly to have been killed on Tuesday in an auto-crash involving two vehicles on Kamwendo-Lilongwe road, an official at Mchinji District Hospital and 11 of the deceased were buried at Kapanila Village Traditional Authority (T/A) Zulu in the district on Wednesday.
At least 13 more are battling for their lives in hospital after excessive loss of blood.
The accident occurred at Chinkhutu near Guillime at 7:30pm when the lorry swerved to the other lane to avoid hitting a cyclist.
One of the victims attributed it to loss of control due to over speeding as they were coming from Namitete in Lilongwe to attend a funeral of a relation on Tuesday and were their way back when they mate their fate.
The victims are from one family and were coming from Mkonkha Village in Lilongwe where they went to attend a funeral ceremony of one of their relatives.
“The driver of the lorry was trying to overtake the motor cycle and in the process the driver lost control and collided with a truck which was coming from the opposite side,” he said.
Six people died on the spot and five others died at the hospital.
Other survivors have been referred to Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe for Intensive care.
Among the dead bodies are a child and three women.
In the last fortnight, it has been almost every day that a road accident is claiming lives and bloodshed and the roads of Malawi have become death-trap.
Minister of Information and Communications Technology Nicholous Dausi said government has declared a national disaster and bought coffins as well as met expenses of the funeral.
“This is a tragedy” said Dausi. “Imagine 13 members of a family dying once.”
Meanwhile, President Peter Mutharika and the First Lady have expressed “great shock” and sadness with the road fatality, according to a statement issued by Presidential Press Secretary Mgeme Kalilani.
“The first couple is calling upon all Malawians to join them in praying for the lost lives, the survivors of the accident who are battling for life in hospitals and the families that have lost loved ones in the tragic incident,” said the statement made available to Nyasa Times.
President Mutharika has directed government to quickly take charge and provide the necessary support to all the affected families and those injured.
He wishes all those injured due to the “tragedy” and those traumatised a swift recovery.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
In a situation like this the most one can do is praying for the departed souls, quick recovery for the injured.
Sad. And before worse happens on dwangwa Salina road. Truck drivers carrying sugarcane to Salina are so careless yet the road is so narrow and with lots of potholes
another death trap is the kaphatenga to dwangwa road with its careless bus drivers who rudely answer when cautioned about speed
We don’t have the roads in Malawi to have two vehicles going on opposite directions at the same time. Look at how bad these roads are. There once used to be roads with a shoulder where cycling people were having a space to do so. But now there are no such things and yet people are paying for the road with taxes and insurance. Kamuzu maintained these roads, but he died with his work. The people in power only express shock when there has been something but the money meant to fix these roads is being siphoned out and used… Read more »
Dont’ blame the cyclist. They also have a right of way. When I cyclist is in front of you what would you lose if you slow down. It is the arrogance of drivers that is contributing to road carnage.
Indeed something has to been done on our roads especially the abuse of rights we have, if you are to be in Mzuzu you will see how rude cyclist are. Roads are 75% congested with cyclists
Sorry for the loss.
I have failed to fully capture the story title and the contents! How could such a sad a accident be termed blood harvest? Was writer implying that blood should have been harvested or the the accident itself harvested blood? Is it an idiom or what? Enafe sukulu tinatulukira pa window
High time these new roads should have cyclist pave ways its 2018 and cyclist on motor ways should be fined like in western countries safety is a must! Cars people and bikes can be sharing the same roads it risky! these presidents the police clear the roads for them and they driven they dont understand the need
All this blame should go to the Directorate of Road Traffic and Safety Services, there is no sensitization messages in Local Radios ,Tvs and field sensitization, where is Chisomo Chibwana and team?
Indeed new roads should have cyclist pave ways to avoid accidents. Most of the drivers they don’t f care about cyclists
Ayi; zonsezo ndi chabe; Koma Amalawi siungamvetse; Ndaonapo maulendo ena driver akuthamangitsa ma Passanger amangokhala pheee; osakhudza; Ukalakhula kuti A driver muchepetse speed; Amayakha ndi passanger tinafa kale ife; Dziko lino there is evil, It is covered with Evil; Passangers atha kukhala ndi mphamvu yomuuza driver kuti abwana chepetsani speed in agroup; 11 people dead koma akuti due to high speed; failed to control; Lory zoona, Malawian are not good people at all; ndi anthu ovetsa chisoni; Muona chisakho chikubwerachi; chifukwa cha 50 kwacha akana kusitha; agalu enieni
Lorries are carrying goods not people. This practice must be stopped