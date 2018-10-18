Malawi police officer jailed 14 years  in K500m bank robbery case: ‘I will deal with you when  am out’

October 18, 2018 Judith Moyo – Nyasa Times 2 Comments

A  Police officer Ken Kamwambi  who was answering a charge of robbery following a K500 million (about $737 494) heist at Standard Bank Mzuzu Branch four years ago has been  sentenced to 14 years imprisonment by Mzuzu Frirst Grade  Magistrate Court.

Lawyer Kadzipatike: The setences is harsh and I will appeal

He was charged together with Auto-teller machine custodian Charles Moffat, security guard Amos Jere.

In his ruling on Wednesday, First grade magistrate Cuthbert Phiri said the State has susccessfully prosecuted the case and said the cop deserved a lengthy jail sentence.

Phiri also brought to the attentenion of the court that Kamwambi plans to deal with the magistrate and State officers involved in the matter once released from jail.

Kamwambi’s lawyer, George Kadzipatike,  said the sentence was “manifestly excessive” and said he will appeal the ruling.

The lawyer said the sentence has been harsh because  the magistrate was influenced by the alleged threats which he said Kamwambi vehemently  denies  to have made.

State prosecutor Jacob Nambiri hailed the sentence “because this was a serious crime committed  by a very dangerous person.”

14 years is too little, this thief showed little remorse and some of the money was never recovered.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Big papa
Guest
Big papa

hahaha Kavaloyu akuti chani kodi munthu ankwizinga ankwizinga basi

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago

