Malawi police officer jailed 14 years  in K500m bank robbery case: ‘I will deal with you when  am out’

A Police officer Ken Kamwambi who was answering a charge of robbery following a K500 million (about $737 494) heist at Standard Bank Mzuzu Branch four years ago has been sentenced to 14 years imprisonment by Mzuzu Frirst Grade Magistrate Court.

He was charged together with Auto-teller machine custodian Charles Moffat, security guard Amos Jere.

In his ruling on Wednesday, First grade magistrate Cuthbert Phiri said the State has susccessfully prosecuted the case and said the cop deserved a lengthy jail sentence.

Phiri also brought to the attentenion of the court that Kamwambi plans to deal with the magistrate and State officers involved in the matter once released from jail.

Kamwambi’s lawyer, George Kadzipatike, said the sentence was “manifestly excessive” and said he will appeal the ruling.

The lawyer said the sentence has been harsh because the magistrate was influenced by the alleged threats which he said Kamwambi vehemently denies to have made.

State prosecutor Jacob Nambiri hailed the sentence “because this was a serious crime committed by a very dangerous person.”

