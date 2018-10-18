UDF suspends primaries to scrutinise voters’ list

United Democratic Front (UDF) has suspended primary elections in some constituencies which were scheduled to start October 17 with three constituencies in Mangochi Districts.

Spokesman for UDF, Ken Ndanga, confirmed the primaries have been put on hold to pave way for scrutiny of aspirants and voters’ list.

“For primary elections to go smoothly, it is critical for all aspirants to agree on a list of delegates who are eligible to vote,” said Ndanga.

He said “unfortunately” this did not happen in Mangochi East and Mangochi Malombe and other constituencies.

“This is why we have suspended the [holding of] primary elections so that we, as a party, can clear all the misunderstandings,” said Ndanga.

He said in constituencies where everything is clear, they will proceed to conduct primaries, saying they want the best candidates to win in free, fair and credible primaries.

