UDF suspends primaries to scrutinise voters’ list

October 18, 2018 Zawadi Chilunga - Nyasa Times, 6 Comments

United Democratic Front (UDF) has suspended primary elections in some constituencies which were scheduled to start October 17 with three constituencies in Mangochi Districts.

Ndanga with UDF secretary general Kandi Padambo

Spokesman for UDF, Ken Ndanga, confirmed the primaries have been put on hold to pave way for scrutiny of aspirants and voters’ list.

“For primary elections to go smoothly, it is critical for all aspirants to agree on a list of delegates who are eligible to vote,” said Ndanga.

He said “unfortunately” this did not happen in Mangochi East and Mangochi Malombe and other constituencies.

“This is why we have suspended the [holding of] primary elections so that we, as a party, can clear all the misunderstandings,” said Ndanga.

He said in constituencies where everything is clear, they will proceed to conduct primaries, saying they want the best candidates to win in free, fair and credible primaries.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

6
Leave a Reply

avatar
4 Comment threads
2 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
5 Comment authors
POLITICS IS A GAME OF NUMBERSTokaSKC/UTMNjonanjeGrace Mbewe Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Toka
Guest
Toka

Hiiii kodi chipani ichi chilipobe? Atcheya sananame mmene ankati zipani zina zitha ngati makatani…I didn’t know he was referring to his own to be on the list of casualties.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
SKC/UTM
Guest
SKC/UTM

kkkkkkkkk

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Njonanje
Guest
Njonanje

UDF siingathe mukunama inuyo. Mukuona ngati akuluakulu ali pamenepowo ndi amisala? Masapota a genuine amenewo. Ndi mizwanya yokonda chipani chawo. I love UDF more. Go UDF go!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
POLITICS IS A GAME OF NUMBERS
Guest
POLITICS IS A GAME OF NUMBERS

Typical mchawa kkkkkk

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
CHIEF
Guest
CHIEF

chipani chinatha ichi. from agenda for change to new beginning. za masanje

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Grace Mbewe
Guest
Grace Mbewe

Ngati makatani

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago

More From Nyasatimes