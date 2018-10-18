Malawi posts MSCE results, only one student has scored 7 points the highest this year

Malawian students have not performed well in the country’s annual Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) according to the results released by Ministry of Education Science and Technology (Moest) in conjunction with the Malawi National Examination Board (Maneb).

The MSCE is the English equivalent of the O-levels certificate. Students aspiring to go to university have an MSCE.

A statement signed by Secretary for Education, Science and Technology Justin Saidi, shows the results have been less than impressive as out of 197 286 candidates who sat for this year’s MSCE examinations, 124 745 candidates have qualified for the award of the certificate, representing a 63 per cent pass rate.

Out of the 93,469 female students who sat for the examination in at least six subjects including English, 54,325 candidates have qualified for the award of MSCE, representing a 58.12%.

According to the statement, 70,420 male students out of 103,817 have qualified for the award of the certificate representing 67.83 % pass rate.

Maneb has also confirmed that three papers were leaked and that 29 people have been arrested for leaking the exams.

Only one student has scored seven points, which is also the highest score for this year.

Overworked teachers were partly to blame for the poor resultsas they disillusioned because of the appalling conditions they work in, including low salaries.

Instead of teaching, most of the lowly paid teachers spent their time moonlighting in private schools or engaging in other businesses to make end meet.

One teacher said that teachers were forced to engage in other extra-carricula activities because they cannot make ends meet due to the meagre salaries which also are delayed.

