Speaker Msowoya calls for scientific influenced leadership on peace and development

The Speaker of Malawi Parliament Richard Msowoya has called on governments and legislators to seize every opportunity that avails itself, be it through legislation, representation or oversight, to ensure that government development policies and agenda are influenced by scientific research and facts.

Msowoya made the remarks on Tuesday at the 139th Assembly of the Inter Parliamentarian Union which is taking place in Geneva, Switzerland, from 14th-18th October.

In his speech, the Speaker argued that scientific development and technological advancement will be key and crucial to whatever strategies leaders put in place in the modern world.

“The world is changing rapidly on a daily basis and will continue to do so. It can therefore be argued that our societies will face some challenges in future and therefore we need to strategically prepare ourselves if we are to avoid problems that will disturb peace as well as threaten thecontinued peaceful existence of the human race,” said Msowoya.

The Speaker has been accompanied to the summit by fellow legislators namely Agness Nyalonje, Mpaweni , Mary Navicha , Hon Mlombwa and the clerk of parliament Fiona Kalemba.

Msowoya added: ‘The world today has numerous examples of countries that have developed tremendously and are existing peacefully courtesy of their deliberate policies in ensuring that science and technology take centre stage in the peace and development agendas of those nations. What is important to note, is that in such countries the legislative arms of government have been in the forefront in ensuring that sound policies and adequate budgetary allocations are directed towards science and technology.”

He pointed out that Science, Technology and innovation that are integrated into national development policies provide a conducive atmosphere for peace and development andconsequently policies need to address the specific features of innovation particularly in developing countries.

The Speaker acknowledged that developing countries like Malawi will still have a long way to go when it comes to science despite visible efforts to improve the situation.

He then called on his fellow legislators to get involved and help speed up the process.

Msowoya claimed that Malawi’s economy which is agro based must innovate or will perish, especially now with the challenges of climate change.

He said Innovation can only be achieved through science and it is our role as parliamentarians to ensure that appropriate legislation is adopted, implemented and results closely monitored to ensure that science plays a crucial role.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, Msowoya said he delivered this speech because he felt it was vital for Malawi to embrace technological advancement in all aspects.

He called on Malawi parliamentarians to review the various laws of various sectors and align them to technological advancement in order to achieve maximum efficiency and not leave anyone behind.

This years Assembly of the Inter Parliamentarian Union finishes on Thursday.

