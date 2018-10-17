FDH Bank donates K2.5m to Wealth Creation Forum

FDH Bank has donated K2.5 million to the second Wealth Creation Forum which will be held in at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe on Friday.

Wealth Magazine Managing Executive Harry Chima who is organising the forum thanked FDH Bank for the donation.

“We have come to realize that ideas have a very short shelf life. Many people have got many entrepreneurial ideas but they don’t know how to about executing them hence this forum.

“We want people to interact with people who have gone ahead in the entrepreneurial space and should be equipped with the knowledge that is going to help them to achieve their goals as far as entrepreneurship is concerned.

“We are thankful to FDH Bank for this donation more especially that the Chief Executive Officer for FDH Holdings Limited which owns FDH Bank is an entrepreneur himself and we are so inspired and happy that we have a forerunner like him who is doing great things,” said Chima.

FDH Financial Holdings Head of Marketing and Communication Levi Nkunika said FDH Bank believes in facilitating growth and the forum will be discussing growth and needed the bank’s support.

“As the entrepreneurs grow, the nation grows and so too our bank will grow and that is why we thought of supporting this wealth creation forum,” said Nkunika.

