Abida Mia walk in the footsteps of Winnie Mandela

Like South Africa’s struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, in Malawi a female political operative Abida Mia is proving to be fearless and brave as she is at the heart of reconnecting Malawi Congress Party (MCP) with voters in the populous southern region and dealing with party cadres directly in operations.

Abida, wife to frontline politician Sidik Mia, is the architect of many political developments while operating from the back room.

However, on Friday, Abida led the youth to the streets in Blantyre to join demonstrations organised by the civil society organisations (CSOs) after the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has attempted to frustrate the protestors.

ŶDPP Southern Region governor Charles Mchacha, was spotted driving around in the city shadowing the demonstrators, in an effort to discourage people from taking part in the protests .

But Abida Mia went to the streets and had to challenge Mchacha to let people exercise their right to demonstrate peacefully .

“I went to the streets after I learned that DPP attempted to disrupt the demonstrations,” she said.

“Time for Malawians to be afraid is gone. We will be brave and fight on for the good of our country,” she declared.

“I had no intention to go to the streets but after DPP demonstrations on Thursday, I was upset. What they did demonstrating against demonstrations was uncalled for. I went to the streets to protest with the people. I was the voice of the voiceless and I would not allow people to face the DPP alone. This is a direct message to Mchacha, that I only fear God,” she said.

But Mchacha said DPP deliberately staged anti-demonstrations displays because the party believed Malawi Congress Party (MCP) was behind the demonstrations.

“The Blantyre demonstrations were led by Sidik Mia’s wife. That confirms it,” he said.

Abida Mia is proving to be a woman who epitomises resilience, who will make a significant and laudable impact on the Malawian political sphere.

The demonstrators marched from Upper Stadium through the Chipembere Highway—stopping at the Polytechnic. They made other stops at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH) bus stop and roundabout near Universal Industries.

As the protestors headed back towards the Civic Centre, hundreds of people lined up on both sides of the road but did not join the march.

Some Polytechnic students joined the fray on the return trip and nearly clashed with the police at Kamuzu Stadium Roundabout when they [students] insisted on moving around the roundabout four times to symbolise the K4 billion.

