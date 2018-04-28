Police provide tight security at Mwenifumbo Aford indaba

Police in Lilongwe are providing tight security at Golden Peacock Hotel where an Aford splinter group led by former aide to party czar Chakufwa Chihana, is set to hold a convention.

The Hotel’s assistant marketing manager Malumbo Kondowe said they alerted the organisers of the convention, Karonga Central MP and his faction as well as the police after receiving threats of violence if the hotel allowed the indaba to take place.

“We were concerned with the safety of our property,” said Kondowe.

In response Mwenifumbo and his team hired the police to provide security to delegates.

Mwenifumbo said he could not wait for the Enoch Chihana sanctioned indaba on May 1, saying that would be in contept of a court order.

Aford spokesperson Khumbo Mwaungulu dismissed reports that the Chihana faction was issuing threats to the Mwenifumbo camp.

“We cannot waste our time with them,” he said.

Chihana said he will not recognise the indaba.

