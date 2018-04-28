Lilongwe Water Board employee forced to retire after K16m windfall in compensation

Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) has forcebly retired on health grounds an employee who succesfuly sued the capital city water providers for K16m.

Ipyana Kalolokesya, who worked as the board’s electrical technician, was given the letter just a day after he was compensated K16 million for losing an eye in an accident at work place.

A letter signed by the board’s acting director of administration and human resources Trevor Phoya says Kalolokesya could not work efficiently and effectively after the loss of his eye.

“If a person does not have an eye, he cannot work effectively,” said Phoya.

Kalolokesya injured his eye in 2016 and immediately sued his employer for compensation, a protracted legal battle that forced sheriffs to impound two vehicles frow the state water utility company.

Lawyer for Kalolokesya, Eric Salima said he would consult his client on the way forward following the forced retirement.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :