About real money online Casinos

Even if you’ve never set foot in a casino, there’s a high chance you’ve gambled before. Whether you’ve had an arm wrestle with a friend, flipped a coin to make a decision, or bet someone they couldn’t do something – it’s gambling.

And here are just a few reasons why people do it;

Excitement and enjoyment

To socialize and meet new people

To escape from reality

And, of course, to win!

Real Money Casinos – An Ancient Pastime

In 1638, the first-ever casino opened its doors to the public in Venice. Predominantly for the wealthy. The casino was called Il Ridotto, however, the church was unhappy with the casino’s activities and frowned upon its sinful ways. The church urged the government to ban the casino, which led to its closure.

Beyond Venice’s ban of Il Ridotto, gambling establishments began to spread outside the city across Europe and eventually to America.

In 1994, Antigua and Barbuda passed the Free Trade & Processing Act, which provided licensing and granted organizations permission to create casinos online.

As a result, over the years, an extensive range of online casinos have emerged. According to Grand Review Research, the global online gambling market is expected to reach USD 59.6 billion this year. A figure, which is mostly being driven by online gambling and the emergence of casino play on mobile phones.

Why People Like Real Money Online Casinos

Online casinos hold many of the benefits of land-based casinos and more! The convenience of playing online, while having a huge amount of games just a click away has resulted in increasing numbers of players staying at home. If you’re playing on an established site like 888 Casino, you’ll have access to a large number of high-quality games, and you can access them on the go, so it’s easy to see why it’s the choice of online casino for so many people.

You’ll get all this and more;

Game Anywhere: So long as they have a device and an internet connection, players can play wherever they like.

Registration: Opening an account with a casino online is quick and straightforward to do.

Free Demo: Online gambling sites offer demos on specific games – allowing customers to familiarise themselves with the game before placing a bet.

Hundreds of sports: There are an extensive range of games, in different designs and themes, to suit all tastes.

Higher RTPs (Return to Player percentages): Compared to traditional land-based casino games with an average RTP of 85-90%, online casino games RTP is higher at 95-97%.

Quick Play: Play more games in a shorter amount of time in comparison to a conventional casino. No more waiting at a physical casino for a turn on the slots or roulette.

Play Live: Play against a dealer in real-time! And get the land-based casino experience from your desktop or mobile.

Bonus: Online casinos offer unrivalled bonuses to new and existing players.

Online Casinos – Are They Legal In The US?

There are no federal laws in the US that restrict online gambling to US citizens. However, the rules per state vary, so before you start playing, check out the laws where you are ys the best sites to partake in casino games online, it’s always advised to research your area’s legal requirements first.

For instance, New Jersey permits in-state online gambling on NJDGE regulated sites. Whereas in New York, there are no NY casinos for residents to use. The alternative options for New Yorkers are Chumba casinos, which use the sweepstakes model.

The Exception To The Rule – Sweepstakes Casinos

Sweepstakes casinos and are allowed in all states. They sell gold coins to customers, which have no value, and customers can’t cash them in. But, players receive a bonus, called sweep coins, which have a monetary value. Sweep coins can be used to play games within a sweepstakes casino and be exchanged for real money.

Safety In Online Casinos

Following the emergence of online casinos, multiple independent bodies formed to monitor the integrity and fairness of iGaming casinos. Some sites shall have audit certificates available for you to view online, usually clickable through an icon at the bottom of the website page.

Here are a few examples of organizations that audit and track online casino operations that you may have noticed on popular betting sites worldwide.

Gaming Laboratories International (GLI)

eCOGRA stands for eCommerce Online Gaming Regulation and Assurance

Central disputes system (CDS)

iTech Labs

Additionally, to keep players’ card details and personal information safe, reputable gambling sites use advanced encrypted software to discourage and prevent cyber-attacks. Plus, gambling sites incorporate a background checking process, requiring ID, proof of address, and sometimes an SSN to check whether a player is permitted to play on a particular online casino.

About Online Casino Bonuses

Multiple enticing offers from casinos online make gambling with real money irresistible for players. The kind of bonuses available vary.

For new customers, you can expect a welcome bonus on signing up with an iGaming casino. In long-standing customers, loyalty schemes often provide reloads and free spins.

Online Casino Withdrawals Made Simple

Once you’re ready to withdraw your winnings, there are a few options for you to choose from. You can either transfer them to a bank account, e-wallet, or prepaid card.

Withdrawal requests tend to be subject to background checks to ensure money is being sent to the right individual. The checks and deposit to your account can take up to 48 hours.

Real Money Online Casinos Summarized

To combine two of the greatest loves of many, winning and money, gambling offers customers a chance to succeed at both. And with two viable options to choose from, land-based casinos and online casinos, the online option is much more preferable. As mentioned above, you can; sign up fast, invite friends to play with you, and make it a social gaming event. And pick up your casino games whenever and wherever you like, try out games for free, receive generous bonuses and free money to play. All while playing in an encrypted safe environment online.

