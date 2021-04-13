Absence of suspect in albino murder matter of Buleya Lule stalls case

Absence of a suspect in the murder case of a suspect in the person with albinism murder case has forced the High Court in Lilongwe to adjourn the case.

Buleya Lule died in police cell

The 13 suspects in the murder of Buleya Lule, all police officers, failed to take plea after one of them failed to show up at the High Court in Lilongwe.

Lule who died in police custody in 2019, was a suspect in the abduction of a 14 year old boy with albinism.

Later, 13 police officers were arrested in connection to his death after a Malawi Human Rights Commission report revealed that Lule was murdered and that he died before he was taken to the hospital.

And on Tuesday, the 12 suspects appeared before High Court Judge Dorothy DeGabrielle to take plea.

However, the process failed as one of the suspects Wallen Chavinda was not present in the court.

Judge DeGabrielle  then adjourned the matter to Tuesday next week while threatening that if one of the suspects fails to appear before the court again, the court will be forced to revoke their bail.

Gift Katundu, defense Lawyer said the suspect failed to come to court as he had a car break down on his way from Karonga.

