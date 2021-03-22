Absenteeism in parliament angers Speaker

March 22, 2021

Speaker of the National Assembly Catherine Gotani Hara was on Monday seemingly angry over high rate of absenteeism in the 193-strong House  by legislator  without valid reasons.

Order! Speaker Gotani Hara

She has since ordered parliament secretariat to check members physically present in the  House and those on Zoom inorder to find out who is absent.

This comes after there has been an observation that there are vacant seats on the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)  bench as most of its members including the leadership are not present.

Hara has also told the House that necessary actions will be taken against those not present in the house saying members are called to parliament to represent Malawians.

She says it is sad that MPs on the DPP bench continue to be absent.

Last week, the Speaker also warned the DPP leadership on the same when she asked leader of the House to talk to opposition members.

Today, leader of opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa was not in the House including some top DPP members.

Leader of the House Richard Chimwendo Banda said members of parliament sitting on the government side who were not in the House were taking the Covid-19 jab outside the Chamber.

The Malawi Law Society (MLS) is on record to have  condemned the conduct of members of Parliament (MPs)  choose to stay away from transacting important business on behalf of Malawians.

The society said the conduct of the MPs is not only irresponsible, but also a blatant betrayal of the trust citizens of the country have put in them both in their individual capacities as well as in their collective capacity.

